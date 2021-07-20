Colorado—In the July 15 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand. According to the USDA NASS Colorado Crop Progress report for week ending July 11, the second cutting of alfalfa has begun and statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 20 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 24 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the July 15 report, compared to last report, haying is slowing down now as most producers are done. The supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. Alfalfa are still going, but the majority of hay has been made for the year now. As of the last report on July 12, 82 percent of other hay and 49 percent of second cutting alfalfa is complete. Alfalfa is over 20 points behind last year and the five year average due to weather and a late start.
Nebraska—In the July 15 report, compared to last week, ground and delivered alfalfa hay in the Platte Valley sold $10 higher. Bales of alfalfa in the eastern part of the state sold $10 higher and ground and delivered alfalfa in the west sold $15 higher. Large rounds and large squares of alfalfa in the west sold steady. Quite a lot of hay in the western part of the state continues to move to ranches in eastern Wyoming and eastern Montana and western South Dakota. Some producers are done with second cutting with others still trying to get it put up. Recent rains across various parts of the state had dampened several acres of second cutting. Many are not complaining as these areas have been dry and the showers will help make a third cutting of alfalfa.
Oklahoma—In the July 9 report, compared to the last report on June 24, hay trade has slowed in many areas as heavy rainfall moved across most of the state, receiving as much as 8 to 12 inches of rain along the I-44 highway. Demand has slowed for cattle quality hay with optimism of greener pastures and hay production increases as some plant haygrazer following the recent moisture. Many areas have not been able to load or move hay due to the remaining moisture. As the state begins to dry, many are starting to get back into the field to resume hay production starting the second and third cutting. With the heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures, the production is expected to be less. Grain prices have continued to decrease, while the prices for cattle remain steady with some increase, putting some holds on further hay trades. The organic grass hay in western Oklahoma is certified USDA Organic.
Texas—In the July 9 report, compared to the last report, new crop prices are steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, substantial rain fell across much of the south again this week, leading to large areas of one-category improvements to remaining drought areas in Texas and Oklahoma, where rainfall deficits, soil moisture, and stream flow improved. A two-category improvement was made in far west Texas near El Paso, where more rainfall has been recorded in the last nine days than in the prior 15 months. Producers are ready to start cutting again, but have been slowed down from the moisture. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report release will be July 23.
New Mexico—In the July 16 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady to $20 lower . Beardless wheat steady. Trade and demand moderate. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are on the 4th cutting. The eastern part of the state are on the third cutting. The northern part of the state are in the second cutting. Heavy rain reported to the north and eastern part of the state. Some hay being chopped due to wet conditions.
South Dakota—In the July 16 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay firm. Very good demand remains for all classes and types of hay as the drought conditions have persisted through the growing season. Dryland hay is very limited amongst much of central and western South Dakota as the hot and dry conditions resulted in little growth to be cut. There has been some rain since the first of July, which will help regrowth for third cutting alfalfa. High humidity in the East River has wreaked havoc on second cutting alfalfa for those producers who cut late as hay has little chance to cure with the high dewpoints and morning fog. There is much concern amongst hay users that supplies will not be adequate this year, this has caused demand to be much greater than it normally is for this time of year.
Wyoming—In the July 15 report, compared to last week, all hay sold fully steady. Demand was very good. Quite a lot of hay continues to go out of state with several loads staying in the local market. Hot dry weather continues in some areas with other parts of the state getting some much-needed rain. Some contacts are planning on starting second cutting of hay next week and all are hoping they will get a good third cutting. Hay continues to move right out of the field. Many reports from producers that their hay barn is mostly empty.
Montana—In the July 9 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold mostly $30 to $50 higher. Demand was very good over the past two weeks on light supplies. Producers report long waiting lists of orders to fill and light supplies. Demand has far out paced supply and prices are sharply higher as a result. Drought conditions coupled with swarms of grasshoppers are eating into yields. Many producers are reporting yields off as much as 30% from last year. Additionally, many producers are opting not to cut dry land hay because yields and quality are so low. This has left a huge hole in supply as much of this hay supplies feed for the cattle industry. Many cattlemen are already feeding hay for the season. Demand from horse hay buyers is also very good. Prices on small quantities are sharply higher and are labeled as stable usage in the report below.
