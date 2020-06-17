Colorado—In the June 11 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light. Northeast Colorado finishing first cutting alfalfa with windy, scattered storm conditions challenging producers. Producers in southwest Colorado are harvesting first cutting grass hay with customers ordering small squares prior to cutting. Southeast Colorado is wrapping up first cutting alfalfa. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley with first cutting underway.
Iowa—In the June 9 report, for the reporting period May 25 to June 5, compared to last report, prices on all classes of hay steady to weak.
Kansas—Hay market trade is slow and demand light, on limited test this past week. Most producers are wrapping up first cutting alfalfa that proved to be 20% to 50% lighter than last year. Brome hay is beginning to get swathed and baled, with mixed results. Many are reporting that some fields look great while other are sparse.
Missouri—In the June 11 report, hay prices are mostly steady. The supply of hay is moderate, and demand is light. Farmers got several acres of hay baled before many areas had heavy rains June 9 and 10. The weather forecast looks to be providing another window which should put producers back into the fields. The supply of hay is quickly climbing as there was significant carry over and thus far yields have been reported to be quite good.
Montana—In the June 12 report, compared to the last report alfalfa hay sold fully steady on very light movement. Mixed hay in rounds sold $10 to $15 lower as some producers sell heavy volumes of hay to make room for this years crop. Demand for new crop hay is mostly moderate to good. However no established prices have been made as producers wait to see what quality will look like once its in the stack. Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed. Next report release will be June 26.
Nebraska—In the June 12 report, compared to last week, old crop hay sold steady on a thin test. New crop alfalfa steady when compared to old crop prices for round bales. Ground and delivered hay steady except in the panhandle it dropped $10. Buyers and sellers are unsure of where the price will go.
New Mexico—In the June 12 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were $10 to $40 lower. Trade slow to moderate, demand light to moderate. Some hay producers are storing their hay in the barn due to lower offers. North central region are almost done with first cutting. The southern and southwestern regions are in their third cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are finishing their second cutting. Rain reported in parts of the state but some areas remain mostly dry.
Oklahoma—In the June 11 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement limited as many producers are over stocked especially with a very large second cutting of alfalfa and wheat hay is overwhelmed. Summer temperatures and lack of rain are pushing prices. Producers are reporting that finding a true value is difficult for new crop as many continue to clean out their barns from last season and those prices continue to fall. Small square bales of grass hay is reportedly moving at a rapid pace.
South Dakota—In the June 12 report, compared to last week, too few reported sales this week to make price comparisons. Good demand from dairies for new crop, first cutting alfalfa. Many producers report they were able to get a really nice first cutting made, much better than last year, before it bloomed. Rain came this week, severe storms in some areas, and the sun has been out helping to regrow cut fields.
Texas—In the June 12 report, compared to last report, new crop hay is now trading in all regions. New crop in the panhandle, west, and north, central, and east Texas is $10 to $30 lower per ton than old crop pricing. New crop hay in south Texas is steady with old crop prices, but demand has slowed down in the area with recent rains rejuvenating pastures in the area.
Wyoming—In the June 11 report, compared to last week, old crop baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady on a thin test. Tonnage reports on the eastern side of the state is roughly half of last year’s first cutting in some fields. Some of the decrease is due to late frost, hail and weevil infestation. Some producers in the western areas have sprayed for the bugs and will be starting to cut alfalfa in the near future.
