Colorado—In the July 9 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light to moderate. Northeast Colorado second cutting alfalfa harvest underway, with oat hay harvest to begin soon. Southeast Colorado is still battling extreme drought as they are beginning to harvest second cutting alfalfa. In the San Luis Valley, dairy quality alfalfa beginning to trade on new crop with prices firm due to drought conditions in northern New Mexico. First cutting alfalfa hay in southwest Colorado is starting to move at price levels acceptable to producers.
Iowa—In the July 7 report, for the reporting period June 22 to July 3, compared to last report, prices on all classes of hay mostly steady.
Kansas—In the July 14 report, the hay market trade was slow and demand light. Alfalfa market with usage was down significantly. Many report deliveries down by almost half. Most are finishing up second cutting and some are into their third and, as with the first cutting, tonnage is down, but quality is good.
Missouri—In the July 9 report, hay prices are mostly steady. The supply of hay is moderate to heavy, and demand is light. Farmers continue making and adding to hay piles which are taking up a lot more space along the fence lines than what has been used for several years.
Montana—In the July 10 report, compared to the last report, both old and new crop hay sold steady in a very narrow comparison. Demand for the last trading session was mostly moderate to good with continued interest seen from southern drought stricken areas. Recent rains have been a hindrance and many acres have been rained on and will sell as feeder hay. Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed. Next report release will be July 24.
Nebraska—In the July 9 report, compared to last week, alfalfa sold steady. Ground and delivered hay sold steady to $10 higher. Some producers are on second cutting of alfalfa. Some grass hay producers have been across some hay meadows they have not hayed in a couple of years.
New Mexico—In the July 10 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady to 10 lower delivered to dairies. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern and southwestern regions are finishing their third cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also finishing their third cutting.
Oklahoma—In the July 9 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement has picked up a little with no rain in most parts of the state, still mostly cow hay is moving fastest. Wheat hay across the state has been harvested. Producers are reporting that old crop hay is mostly cleaned up.
South Dakota—In the July 10 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay fully steady. Good to very good demand from dairies looking for high testing alfalfa, more moderate for other qualities and types of hay. Rain, heavy at times, fell across many areas of SD that were trying to put up second cutting of alfalfa. High humidity moved in as well with dew points of 70 to 75 degrees making for very poor curing conditions.
Texas—In the July 10 report, compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady in all regions. Demand is steady but has leveled off in between cuttings. There are reports of a lot of hay trucks on the road moving hay from out of state, and across the state into the more drought-stricken areas. Hay production in North and Central Texas received a nice boost in the form of 2 to 5 inches of rain.
Wyoming—In the July 9 report, compared to last week all reported hay sold fully steady. Demand improved this week across the state with quite a lot of hay moving in the western areas. Some hay is going to local cattlemen with other loads going out of state. Some producers have started to on second cutting of alfalfa.
