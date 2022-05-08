Colorado—In the April 28 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay and retail markets. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady per bale this week on comparable hay trades. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for April 26, for the second week in a row, significant precipitation fell across parts of the northern Plains. Heavy snow blanketed western North Dakota, southeastern Montana, northwestern South Dakota, and parts of Wyoming, helping to further improve soil moisture.
Missouri—In the April 28 report, compared to last report, demand is light as most feeding is only trying to keep cattle from over grazing early and the cattle aren’t overly interested in hay. Supplies are moderate for this time of year most producers have said they did feed a lot of hay this past feeding season and carry over varies. The weather has yet stabilize and find any kind of normalcy. Record lows were set just a few days ago in several northern areas. Rains every two or three days are preventing much work from getting done but farmers are taking full advantage of any dry time and are managing to slowly get some spring work done. Pastures and hay fields are in need of sun and some growing degrees as the overall cool weather has prevented much growth. Old crop hay prices have remained mostly steady even as inputs for this year’s crop have climbed exponentially.
Nebraska—In the April 28 report, compared to last week, alfalfa bales sold steady to $15 higher, grass hay sold steady to $20 higher. Ground and delivered alfalfa in the Platte Valley traded steady to $10 higher and ground and delivered cornstalks sold steady to $5 higher. Ground and delivered hay in the central and Panhandle sold steady. Demand was very good as several cattlemen or livestock owners continue to look for hay to purchase. Available hay is limited and if one needs a few bales or a load they are going to have to pay up to get it. Hopefully Mother Nature will provide some much-needed moisture this weekend across the state. Several farmers have been running pivots since March on winter crops and extensively through April to have some moisture to plant into.
Oklahoma—In the April 22 report, compared to the last report, there continues to be a lower number of trades due to the transition period from winter hay to spring cuttings. Most producers are currently out of hay and are waiting for that much-needed rain to help fill ponds, crops to grow, and hay to produce. Especially in western Oklahoma the extreme into exceptional drought conditions have increased. The drought conditions from central toward eastern Oklahoma range from severe to no drought at all. Next report will be released May 6.
Texas—In the April 29 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm in all regions, with instances of $10 higher in north Texas. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. The majority of the increases in hay prices are due to increased freight rates pushing up the delivered costs of hay. Hay production has gotten off to a slow start due to persistent drought across most of the state. However, first cutting of irrigated crops in south Texas are under way. On April 24, Texas led the country in several drought related categories, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including topsoil moisture rated very short to short (86%, tied with New Mexico) and winter wheat rated in very poor to poor condition (78%). Categories of extreme to exceptional drought expanded across the Panhandle, west, and portions of central Texas. Next report will be released May 13.
New Mexico—In the April 29 report, trade was very active, demand very good in the southern parts of the state. Temperatures have been very warm, ideal for growing and performing field work. In the northern part of the state, the first cutting is still a month away. Prices reflect last years crop. Conditions are extremely dry across New Mexico and prices compared to last year are very high due to high fertilizer, fuel cost, and limited supplies.
South Dakota—In the April 29 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay steady to higher undertones. Very good demand for all qualities and types of forage. Temps have been cold and windy this week, with a few spotty showers. Temps have been too cool, along with the dryness, to allow a good green up and growth.
Wyoming—In the April 28 report, compared to last week all reported forage products sold fully steady. Demand continues to be very good with a lot of livestock owners looking to buy feed. Some talks of prospective buyers wanting to line up contracts of new crop hay, but producers are on the fence about the idea. Spotty rain showers in some areas of the state with light to heavy snow in other areas. Most reports in the west that barley and other spring planted forages have yet to emerge as they need moisture. Some producers are planting alfalfa.
Montana—In the April 22 report, compared to last week, hay prices remained steady on mostly good demand, though sales remain light and current stocks continue to diminish. Numerous contacts mentioned underlying optimism for the upcoming season, with the recent and forecasted moisture. According to the U.S. drought monitor, 85.40% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, steady to last week; 82.52% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, 0.03% increase from last week; 50.41% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, a 2.09% decrease from last week; 0% of the state is in an exceptional drought, unchanged from last week.
