Colorado—In the Dec. 22, 2022 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate on good demand for horse hay with market prices mostly steady. Drought conditions remain in many areas across the state. Next available report will be Jan. 12.

Missouri—In the Dec. 22, 2022 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Farmers spent the early week preparing, best they could, for the official arrival of winter which arrived in full force mid-week. Temperatures and wind chills were forecasted at dangerously low levels prior to Christmas, with wind chills expected to be 25 to 35 below zero. This will make trying to keep livestock fed and watered difficult. Any hay movement will likely be temporarily halted as most trucks will remain parked due to weather and the holiday.

