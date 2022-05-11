Colorado—In the May 5 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay and retail markets. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady per bale this week on comparable hay trades. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for May 3, widespread improvements were made in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas in response to significant rainfall accumulations that helped to improve soil moisture levels and boosted streamflow levels. Rainfall totals for the week ranged from 2 to 8+ inches with the highest totals observed in central South Dakota, eastern and central Nebraska, and northern Kansas. However, some drought-stricken areas of the region, including extreme southeastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska, and central Kansas, largely missed out on this week’s storms.
Missouri—In the May 5 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are moderate, demand is light and prices are steady. Another week with every little field work accomplished due to weather. Areas in south central and southwest had reports totaling over five inches of rain which caused flooding and put many fields underwater. There has been no early haying done at this point when typically some farmers have started wrapping some hay already. Below average temperatures continue to prevent much grass or hay growth, however the forecast for next week looks to finally bring some sun and warmer days that might finally be a turning point.
Nebraska—In the May 5 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was light to moderate. All contacts stated that phones not as busy as the last few weeks. Really nice widespread coverage rain with some snow came across the Cornhusker state last weekend with some rain showers continuing throughout this week. Range conditions should improve after this nice moisture with upward swing in temperatures in next weeks forecast. Per NASS week ending May 1, pasture and range conditions for Nebraska comes in at 6% for good to excellent with last year at 41%. Topsoil moisture is at 35% adequate compared to 68% last year. Corn planted comes in at 28% behind 37% last year and soybeans planted at 19% right on tract with last year.
Oklahoma—In the May 6 report, compared to the last report, moisture finally entered across Oklahoma. It provided much needed encouragement looking ahead to present and future of the hay crop. New hay is beginning to get cut and old crop going out. Moisture is still needed across the state to allow the hay to grow, which will cause more hay to be cut, and baled for the winter season. Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor shows the northwest and southwest are in extreme to exceptional drought. North central is in severe to extreme drought, central to south central is in abnormal to severe drought, and in eastern part of Oklahoma are in none to abnormal drought. Next report will be released May 20.
Texas—In the April 29 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm in all regions, with instances of $10 higher in north Texas. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. The majority of the increases in hay prices are due to increased freight rates pushing up the delivered costs of hay. Hay production has gotten off to a slow start due to persistent drought across most of the state. However, first cutting of irrigated crops in south Texas are under way. On April 24, Texas led the country in several drought related categories, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including topsoil moisture rated very short to short (86%, tied with New Mexico) and winter wheat rated in very poor to poor condition (78%). Categories of extreme to exceptional drought expanded across the Panhandle, west, and portions of central Texas. Next report will be released May 13.
New Mexico—In the May 6 report, hay prices steady. Trade very active, demand very good. The first cutting continues in the southern and eastern part of the state. Dry conditions continue across New Mexico. Prices compared to last year are very high due to high fertilizer, fuel cost, and limited supplies.
South Dakota—In the May 6 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Very good demand remains for all types and qualities of hay. Hay supplies are very limited across the state. Rain finally came to South Dakota last weekend, bringing the moisture needed to get a crop planted, start the grass growing, and to make a hay crop. There is still an area west and northwest of Pierre that is still waiting for spring rain, drought conditions remain in that area. Temps finally warmed up as well, helping with the green up and growth. Corn is being planted in the southeastern part of the state.
Wyoming—In the May 5 report, compared to last week, all reported forage products sold steady. Demand continues to be very good with a lot of livestock owners looking to buy feed. Some talks of prospective buyers wanting to line up contracts of new crop hay, but producers are on the fence about the idea. Spotty rain showers along with snow in some areas of the state. Per NASS on May 1, pasture and range report Wyoming is at 13% for good to excellent with last year at 18%. Topsoil moisture is at 24% adequate (47% in 2021) and stock water supplies in Wyoming rated at 51% adequate (66% in 2021). Barley planted moved to 83% complete. Hay and roughage supplies were 32% very short, 50% short, and 18% adequate, compared to 25% very short, 48% short, and 27% adequate last week.
Montana—In the May 6 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay was mostly good again this week. Sales volumes were mostly light, however ranchers continue to buy hay on an as need basis. Producers are mostly cleaning up stacks and selling the tail end of their hay. New crop contracts continue to be discussed with standing offers seen from Washington brokers. However, no takers have been found thus far. South central and Eastern Montana saw beneficial rain fall last week, and grass has started to green up. More rain is forecasted for the upcoming week, which will be crucial for first cutting. Neighboring states continue to sell hay into Montana with delivered prices ranging from $305-$345 a ton depending on delivery location. According to the drought monitor 85.40% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, unchanged from last week; 65.54% of the state is in an Severe drought or worse, 11.65% decrease from last week; 19.06% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, a decrease of 20.19% from last week; 0% of the state is in an exceptional drought, unchanged from last week.
