Colorado—In the June 10 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for horse quality hay. Growers on the eastern plains are getting first cutting baled up this week. Drought conditions in the western third of the state continue to concern hay producers.
Missouri—In the June 10 report, compared to last report, hay prices are mostly steady and the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate. There was several acres of hay cut this week but many are still a bit leery so not yet in full swing of hay season. As of the last report on June 7, first cutting of alfalfa was at 41 percent while the five year average is 61 percent. Other hay harvest was setting at 22 percent again behind the five year average of 34 percent at this time.
Nebraska—In the June 10 report, compared to two weeks ago, old crop hay, ground and delivered hay and dehydrated pellets sold steady. Very limited sales of new crop hay. Demand and buyer inquiry were good. Majority of the contacts stated phones had been busy with quite a few wondering what the price of the new crop hay will be. It is still a little early to tell, but the old rule of thumb what ever the old crop sold at, start there, and adjust. Quite a few reports of weevils in this first cutting of alfalfa. Some tonnage reports were from 1.5 to 2.8 tons per acre. Some of the first cutting went to green chop along with ryelage going to the silage bunker. Some first cutting still getting put up. Several fields of alfalfa have been sprayed and corn was planted. Short supply, dry weather, rained on hay in some areas will add pressure to a tight supply chain. Hopefully, cane, millet and other summer annuals will be planted and added tonnage will come from these commodities.
Oklahoma—In the June 3 report, compared to last report May 13, hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has covered the trade area over the last few weeks and is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and early week. Many brome fields are getting mature and most are expecting for it to be used as grinding type hay. Producers are eager to get a good cutting alfalfa to establish a non-rained on crop. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights Alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting that could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow as soon as warmer temperatures grass should flourish.
Texas—In the June 11 report, compared to the last report, new crop prices are mostly firm to $10 higher per ton compared to old crop prices. The majority of the state continued to see above average precipitation and cooler than average temperatures last week, which continued the multi-category drought improvements across the state with the exception of the Trans-Pecos region according to the US Drought Monitor. However, temperatures have warmed back up this week with areas in the Panhandle, west, north and central regions pushing on 100 degrees and the south and east in the 90s with 90% humidity. First cutting is underway or ready to cut, but pockets of rain has disrupted the process by either raining on already cut hay or prolonging the cutting for another week. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be June 25.
New Mexico—In the June 11 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady . Beardless wheat steady to weak. Trade active, demand good. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico finishing the second cutting. A few are getting ready for the third cutting. The eastern part of the state are in the second cutting. The northern part of the state are well in the first cutting. Some hay damage in the southeastern part of the state by hail. Triple digit temperatures are forecasted in parts of the state.
South Dakota—In the June 11 report, compared to last week, few comparable sales of alfalfa steady to firm. Very good demand exists currently as the drought conditions are creating real concern about the supply of new crop hay. Cold dry weather in May greatly hampered the growth of alfalfa which resulted in reduced tonnage of first cutting. The quality of new hay has been outstanding as the temps were hot and humidity levels low allowing hay to cure quickly.
Wyoming—In the June 10 report, compared to last week, sun-cured alfalfa pellets and hay cubes sold steady. First cutting hay is underway in some areas of the state. All contacts stated their phones have been busy with buyer inquiry. It is interesting their is so much demand for new crop hay that hasn’t been produced yet.
Montana—In the June 11 report, no comparison from last week due to light trade. This week allowed for slightly better trade, however, the grass is still growing and producers are waiting to get started on their first cut as they clear out their 2020 crop. Demand remains good to very good. Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed.
