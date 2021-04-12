Colorado—In the April 1 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for dairy hay. Trade activity light on good demand for stable quality hay. Prices steady to 0.45 cents higher per bale in northeast Colorado for stable hay. Prices $25 per ton higher in southeast Colorado for dairy hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley, Mountains and northwest Colorado, and southwest Colorado areas.
Missouri—In the April 1 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. A mid-week cool down put temperatures back below freezing for a couple of nights but appears it wasn’t cold enough to be considered a killing frost. Feeding is becoming less and less each day as cattle are chasing grass and not paying near as much attention to the feed truck anymore. Still a month or so from even any early hay work in Missouri, many are just now getting fertilizer on, but there was some reports of hay being cut and wrapped in some of the far southern states this week.
Nebraska—In the April 1 report, compared to last week, alfalfa, grass hay and ground and delivered forages steady. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets steady to $5 higher, sun-cured alfalfa pellets steady. Buyer inquiry and demand was good throughout the week. Some farmers getting in the field the last week spreading dry fertilizer, some anhydrous getting applied. Some reports the ground is tilled and waiting for a tick warmer soil temperature to plant new seeding of alfalfa.
Oklahoma—In the April 1 report, compared to the last report March 18, hay trade remains somewhat slow as spring is around the corner. Many producers are reporting that with the warm nights alfalfa fields are as much as 6 inches tall, yet very rough so first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of ground alfalfa last week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow.
Texas—In the April 2 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Soil moisture levels have shortened, as high winds and warmer temperatures have been the story across the majority of the state. Field prep and planting is taking place, but higher input costs especially in the form of fertilizer has some producers concerned. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving
Kansas—In the April 6 report, compared to the last report, hay market prices were mostly steady across the state; steady to $10 higher for alfalfa in the southwest. Demand was light to moderate and deliveries slowed a bit more this past week. The alfalfa has greened up and stands range in height from 3 to 8 inches in some areas and currently, subsoil moisture seems to be adequate. Folks have been busy spraying for weeds and pests, with both weevil and aphids being reported in fields.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
South Dakota—In the April 1 report, compared to last week, all classes steady. Good demand remains for dairy quality hay, best demand is coming from out of state dairies. Very light demand for straw and corn stalks. Very warm spring like weather for the weekend and next week, the concern now for much of the state is whether spring rains will come to the areas that desperately need it. West River is much drier than East River but good rains will be needed on the eastern side as well. Large volumes of hay continue to be offered in the regional hay auctions, as supplies of hay across the state are more than adequate, especially in light of the easier winter that we experienced. This fact has sure put a damper on the hay market.
Wyoming—In the April 1 report, compared to last week all reported hay sold steady. Demand was good. Some contacts getting spring tillage done and getting ready to plant barley, barley/triticale mix and other spring forages.
Montana—In the April 2 report, compared to the last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand was moderate to good. Hay movement was slow this week. Buyers bought hay on an as need basis as prices remain high. Some producers are slowly starting to sell excess hay as temperatures warm and grass is starting to green. Drought concerns remain high as spring rains are critical this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.