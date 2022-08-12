Colorado—In the Aug. 4 report, compared to last report, trade activity good on very good demand for horse hay markets. Horse hay sold steady to 0.75 cents higher per bale. Few trades on hay moving to feedlots and cattle ranches. Prices firm on hay in southeast Colorado being processed for hay cubes. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 31, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 56 percent, and third cutting alfalfa is 7 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 20 percent very short, 22 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the Aug. 4 report, compared to last report, hay prices are steady to firm, supplies are moderate, and demand is moderate to good. Hay movement has been good as cattle farmers in the drought areas have been trying to hold on to as many cattle as possible. Finding hay locally however has been tough and trucking cost to get hay brought in haven’t been cheap either, if trucks could even be found to haul it.
Nebraska—In the Aug. 4 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold fully steady. Demand was sporadic. Sellers are not budging from asking prices and buyers are dragging their feet on procuring loads of hay. Bulk of the hay sales this week went to buyers that were needing hay. Mostly hand to mouth per say on procuring hay at these levels. Tonnage across most of the state is down on the first two cuttings of alfalfa with some producers in the east and central starting on third cutting of alfalfa.
Oklahoma—In the July 29 report, compared to the last report, hay numbers are being traded slightly lower this week due to not having enough drivers to deliver hay, along with receiving some moisture in parts of the state. Unfortunately, the moisture received was not enough to see a difference in the Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor. Currently, the drought monitor shows 100% in abnormally dry, 99.91% in moderate drought, 92.11% in severe drought, and 37.45% in extreme drought. Next report will be released Aug. 12.
Texas—In the Aug. 5 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm to $10 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains very good, as above average temperatures continue to plague the state. Portions of the Panhandle received some relief in the form of 2 to 7 inches of rain, but more rain is needed to enhance maintain drought improvements. Hay supplies continue to be very short across the state as hay yields have been below average. Pasture and range conditions are rated poor to very poor causing livestock producers to cull deeper into their herds and begin to sell calves earlier than normal to look for relief. Next report will be released Aug. 19.
New Mexico—In the Aug. 5 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern and eastern part of the state are finishing or are finished with the fourth cutting. Central region is finishing the third cutting. Some hay producers storing hay for the winter. Monsoon rain has provided some relief across the southwest, after months of extremely dry conditions.
South Dakota—In the Aug. 5 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay remain firm. Good demand for all types of hay. Second cutting of alfalfa is complete, some producers working on third cutting already and are reporting reduced tonnage on this cutting as well due to the hot, dry conditions. Rain in the forecast for the weekend, East River, while West River remains hot and dry.
Wyoming—In the Aug. 4 report, compared to last week, baled hay prices are steady. Demand was mostly good due to less hay this year due to a late start because of water and cold May.
Montana—In the Aug. 5 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was mostly moderate this week and slightly stronger in places. Most producers are completely done with first and many have started on second. Most hay reported this week was from central Montana and producers continue to see interest from western exporters and dairies as they compete with local ranchers. Eastern Montana has an abundant supply of hay as many producers report some of the best yields in years. High freight rates continue to stifle hay sales in eastern Montana as the freight to get hay out is too high to make it competitive on a delivered basis. Straw demand remains good. Next report will be released Aug. 18, with weekly reports resuming in September.
