HAY

Colorado—In the Aug. 4 report, compared to last report, trade activity good on very good demand for horse hay markets. Horse hay sold steady to 0.75 cents higher per bale. Few trades on hay moving to feedlots and cattle ranches. Prices firm on hay in southeast Colorado being processed for hay cubes. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 31, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 56 percent, and third cutting alfalfa is 7 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 20 percent very short, 22 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.

Missouri—In the Aug. 4 report, compared to last report, hay prices are steady to firm, supplies are moderate, and demand is moderate to good. Hay movement has been good as cattle farmers in the drought areas have been trying to hold on to as many cattle as possible. Finding hay locally however has been tough and trucking cost to get hay brought in haven’t been cheap either, if trucks could even be found to haul it.

Tags

