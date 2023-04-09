HAY

Colorado—In the March 23 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for dairy hay. Few trades on horse hay. Demand good to very good. Report will be released bi-weekly when more hay moves.

Missouri—In the March 30 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. The state continues to wait for some extended dry time. A touch of fertilizer has found its way on fields but not much as even most hillsides are too wet to get over without getting stuck. Pastures and hay fields seem ready to explode with growth as soon as some warmth arrives.

