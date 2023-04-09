Colorado—In the March 23 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for dairy hay. Few trades on horse hay. Demand good to very good. Report will be released bi-weekly when more hay moves.
Missouri—In the March 30 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. The state continues to wait for some extended dry time. A touch of fertilizer has found its way on fields but not much as even most hillsides are too wet to get over without getting stuck. Pastures and hay fields seem ready to explode with growth as soon as some warmth arrives.
Nebraska—In the March 30 report, compared to last report, bales of alfalfa sold steady to weak and grass hay sold steady. Ground and delivered alfalfa and cornstalks steady. Sun-cured and dehydrated alfalfa pellets steady. Demand was moderate to good. Many contacts stated phones not quite a busy this week as previous weeks. Many livestock owners are hopeful they have enough hay bought for the time being. Several reports of balers back into cornfields taking trash off before planting season starts in mid-April.
Oklahoma—In the March 31 report, compared to the last report, the hay trade is slow but still in good demand in western Oklahoma. Hay producers try to find the best starting point for customers as we move back into the new crop hay season. The eastern part of Oklahoma continues to receive rainfall while the western part of Oklahoma sees none to very little. Next report will be released April 14.
Texas—In the March 24 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by moisture moved across the state over the last few weeks. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months. The overall topsoil and subsoil moisture is very short to short. Winds with 70 mph gusts damaged wheat fields and dried out the soil. Soil profiles continued to dry. Protective cover crops were damaged in some fields due to recent high winds. Soil moisture losses were expected to increase due to cover loss. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of hay with little relief in sight. Next report will be released April 7.
South Dakota—In the March 31 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay steady. As winter hangs on and stays much colder than average this has caused livestock producers to feed more hay and use more bedding. Very good demand for all classes and qualities of hay. Very good demand for bedding as livestock producers are having to use a lot to keep their stock comfortable during this wet and cold winter.
New Mexico—Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the March 30 report, compared to last report, all reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Livestock owners continue to pick up hay from their local producers. Some hay getting shipped to out of state customers.
Montana—In the March 31 report, compared to last report, hay sold mostly steady to $20 higher. Demand for hay is very good for light offerings. Several ranchers are searching for emergency loads as additional snowfall continues to be seen. One to two feet of snow or more fell across parts of southern Montana last weekend and early this week. Above freezing temperatures have been seen much of the week making pastures and pens a sloppy, muddy mess. However, many are excited for the moisture as the drought monitor continues to show drought improvements. Straw is very hard to find as supplies are very light and demand is very good. Ranchers purchased emergency loads as calving is well underway and bedding is critical due to muddy pen and pasture conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.