Colorado—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity and demand moderate. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand. Trade activity light on moderate demand in the San Luis Valley. Trade activity light on good demand in southwest Colorado for stable quality hay. Trade activity in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas mostly on previously contracted hay with producers having trouble shipping hay due to road closures caused by wildfires.
Kansas—In the Oct. 6 report, the hay market trade was slow and prices remained steady for all hay types in all regions. Hay movement increased slightly over the past week but remains sluggish. Harvesting, planting, and baling the last of the hay, has everyone busy in the fields. Across much of the Plains and Midwest calm weather favored agricultural fieldwork, but further reduced topsoil moisture in drought-affected areas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 18% very short, 44% short, 38% adequate, and 0% surplus, while subsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 38% short, 47% adequate, and 0% surplus.
Missouri—In the Oct. 1 report, hay movement continues to be limited, demand is light, supplies are heavy and prices are steady to firm. October arrived this week with some much cooler temperatures. Nothing steady though as day and night swings are quite large. The number of growing days before frost is becoming less each day and with that realization comes the unlikely hood of any good fall pastures in several areas. Despite some light to moderate rains many of the dryer areas in the state only seen a couple of tenths. The drought monitor showed substantial growth this week covering all of southwest and stretching though the Ozarks all the way to the St. Louis area and also the northwest corner of the state.
Montana—In the Oct. 2 report, hay sold fully steady on slower movement and fewer confirmed sales. Demand remains moderate to good. Demand for dairy hay was moderate to good as some interest is beginning to be seen. Drought conditions continue to worsen. This week officially over 40% of the state is in some stage of drought compared to just over 25% last week according to the drought monitor.
Nebraska—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to last week alfalfa, grass hay in the central part of the state sold steady. Cane hay sold steady to $5 higher. Good large squares of alfalfa sold steady in the western side of the state. Ground and delivered and dehydrated pellets sold steady. Demand for baled hay was good. Light demand for ground and delivered hay. Cattlemen, backgrounders and feedlots started to buy some loads of variety types and kind this week as they prepare for the fall run and winter feeding needs. Most local customers have an easy time finding trucks to haul the hay. But, hay trucks going east, out of state, has been few and far between. Some feedlots are on high moisture corn and earlage. Some contacts are on 4th cutting of hay or are finished with hay production.
New Mexico—In the Oct. 2 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady to $10 higher. Trade moderate , demand moderate to good . The southern region are on their sixth cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also on the sixth cutting. North central region are finishing their fifth cutting. Temperatures are cool to moderate . Dry conditions reported across the state..
Oklahoma—in the Oct. 1 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay trade remains inactive as many producers are in the field planting wheat. Cooler than average temperatures have swept across the trade area. Many producers are looking for alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping the cooler and wetter weather will extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay. Temperatures are unseasonably cool by about 5 to 7 degrees under seasonal averages, forecast has the next week in mostly low to mid 80s and many nights in the 40s. Demand mostly light.
South Dakota—In the oct. 2 report, compared to last week, very little reported trades this week, alfalfa hay mostly steady. Demand for high quality dairy hay remains good. Fourth cutting of alfalfa is now complete, quality was very high as the weather was warm and dry allowing for some really nice hay to be made. Volume was not as high due to the very dry, drought conditions. Soybean harvest finishing up and corn harvest is now beginning.
Texas—In the Oct. 2 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to firm. Supplies are starting to tighten especially in the Panhandle, north and western regions where precipitation and the influx of hay from drought stricken states such as Colorado are shortening. Drought conditions have expanded in the west and in the Panhandle. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly. Next report will be Oct. 16.
Wyoming—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to last week hay and sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand was good. Majority of the hay is staying within the local trade area it’s produced. Some small squares continue to go out of state. Some contacts have started fourth cutting with others on third cutting of alfalfa more than likely it will be the middle to end of October before most are done with hay production, especially in the western areas.
