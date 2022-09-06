HAY

Colorado—In the Sept. 1 report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Aug. 28, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 45%. Stored feed supplies were rated 22% very short, 22% short, 53% adequate, and 3% surplus.

Missouri—In the Sept. 1 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are light to moderate. Hay movement is moderate, demand is moderate to good and prices are steady to firm. Despite the fact drought conditions have slowly been improving over the last three or four weeks and many areas are seeing green growing pastures, over all statewide pasture conditions actually declined pretty significantly over the last week. As of the latest report 36% of pastures are rated very poor to poor, 32% fair and 32% good to excellent. Although fall haying accounts for a very small portion of the states’ annual hay harvest many farmers are hoping for significant fall growth in order to add some bales to the short inventory, however if these hopes will turn in to reality is still a big question in many areas at the current time.

