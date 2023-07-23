Colorado—In the July 13 report, compared to last report, trade activity and demand moderate. Hay trades are starting to gain momentum as first cutting gets wrapped up across the state. Areas that have received a lot of rain since mid May have created challenges in putting up hay that will test. Later cut alfalfa with low test is going to be moving into the grinder markets. Producers have struggled to put up hay without any rain on it.
Missouri—In the July 13 report, compared to last report, hay demand is good to very good. The supply is light. Hay prices are firm. Some areas of the state received some rains, others weren’t as lucky as drought statuses climbed in parts of the state. Hay interest remains very high with producers trying to hold on to as much livestock as they can, although many have already culled herds deeply.
Nebraska—In the July 13 report, compared to last report, all reported forages reported sold steady. Demand was good in the eastern part of the state with light demand in the central and western areas. Spotty rain showers across most of the state with some areas getting damaging hailstorms wiping crops completely out. Many alfalfa producers continue to struggle on getting up good dry bales of hay in the central and western areas. Some hay producers in the eastern part of the state have finished second cutting and thinking of starting third cutting next week. Grass hay producers mostly continue to work in their shops as native meadows are very west and they cannot get into them without getting stuck.
Oklahoma—In the July 7 report, compared to the last report, compared to the last report, hay trade is slow with limited demand. Hay is slowly beginning to move but, rainfall continues across Oklahoma. With the rain, many are having trouble putting up their second or third cutting of hay. As most ranchers and farmers continue to try and restock their hay inventory the hay trade will continue to be slow. Next report will be released on July 21.
Texas—In the July 14 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady in all regions. Trading activity was mostly inactive on limited demand. Pasture and rangeland conditions across the majority of the state are still in fair to good condition, with the exception of the central region where extreme heat and limited moisture has begun deteriorating conditions. The southern region finally received some temporary relief from these higher than average temperatures this week and some much needed sporadic rain showers across parts of the southwest, south and southeast. Trading has picked up some as buyers and sellers are trying to negotiate prices for fall contracts, but so far the majority of the hay that is moving is being contracted at lower prices than last years highs. Next report will be released July 28.
South Dakota—In the July 14 report, compared to last report, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Very good demand for grass hay as tonnage was much reduced, East River, as the spring was very dry. Good demand for alfalfa, yet there is resistance building from dairy operators as milk prices are greatly tightening their margins. Second cutting of alfalfa saw reduced tonnage, as the drought intensified, rains have now come to these parched areas but in many places it came too late. Corn and soybeans have received enough rain to keep them growing well but the hay crops were not as fortunate. West River SD continues to see rain, making it difficult for producers to get hay put up.
New Mexico—In the July 14 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay steady. Trade active, demand good. Alfalfa hay is at 95% finished with the first cutting and 62% finished with second cutting. Most hay producers in the southern part of the state are finishing their third cutting, 2% of third cut is finished through out the reminder of the New Mexico . The northern part of the state is in the first cutting. According to New Mexico Crop Progress Report by National Agricultural Statistics service, New Mexico Field Office, hay and roughage supplies were reported as 20% very short, 43% short, 25% adequate, and 12% surplus. Stock water
supplies were reported as 37% very short, 16% short, 42% adequate and 5% surplus.
Wyoming—In the July 13 report, compared to last report, sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold $10 lower. Bales of alfalfa sold steady to weak. What a crazy first cutting of alfalfa. Hay producers have been dealing with rain for 6 weeks and having a very difficult time putting up top quality hay. Hay producers keep living the same poor haying weather day after day. Hopefully it will change, and weeks of sunshine and warm weather will prevail. Sadly, there are several tons of fair or less quality hay around the state this year. Most of it will be sold to be ground into a feed ration.
Montana—In the July 7 report, compared to last report, the new crop hay market has yet to fully establish. Demand from out of state buyers was moderate while demand from in state buyers is light. Most producers are still trying to put up first cutting as wet conditions have kept them from cutting or bailing. Hay is abundant and supplies are heavy. With the sell off of cows in recent years hay supplies have far out paced demand this year. Many ranchers are putting up enough of their own hay, and are not needing to buy any additional hay. Producers are trying to put up as much hay in squares as they can, hoping to ship it to drought stricken regions. New crop contracts found very light demand as heavy supplies have caused buyers to have little interest in securing supplies, for now. Demand for hay to ship south has given some producers hope as prices for hay in drought stricken areas remain high, with some portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico all seeing prices over $300/ton for high quality alfalfa.
