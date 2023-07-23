HAY

Colorado—In the July 13 report, compared to last report, trade activity and demand moderate. Hay trades are starting to gain momentum as first cutting gets wrapped up across the state. Areas that have received a lot of rain since mid May have created challenges in putting up hay that will test. Later cut alfalfa with low test is going to be moving into the grinder markets. Producers have struggled to put up hay without any rain on it.

Missouri—In the July 13 report, compared to last report, hay demand is good to very good. The supply is light. Hay prices are firm. Some areas of the state received some rains, others weren’t as lucky as drought statuses climbed in parts of the state. Hay interest remains very high with producers trying to hold on to as much livestock as they can, although many have already culled herds deeply.

