Colorado—Compared to last week, trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity and demand good for stable quality hay. Northeast Colorado third cutting in full swing with the bulk of activity on grinder hay contracted to feedlots. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand. Farmers in the Lower Arkansas Valley have exhausted junior water rights with senior water rights expected to expire shortly after Labor Day. Hay contracting light in the San Luis Valley moving to dairies in Texas. Few trades in Southwest Colorado on horse hay moving out of the state. Trade inactive in the Mountains and Northwest Colorado areas for new crop meadow grass.
Iowa—For the Aug. 18 report, which included prices for the week ending Aug. 14, prices on all classes of hay were mostly steady.
Kansas—In the Aug. 25 report, the hay market trade was slow, prices steady and demand remained light. After weeks of on- again/off-again rain showers, everyone is taking advantage of the nice dry weather and baling hay. Although reports have been varied, most growers, this past week were able to get hay put up dry. Third cutting is making more tons than the first and second cuttings, but there has also been a lot of pigweeds included in some bales.
Missouri—In the Aug. 20 report, the hay business in the state remains slow, but if dryness continues it’s possible there could be some opportunities to move some hay to other states. Hay prices are steady, supply heavy and demand is light.
Montana—In the Aug. 21 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Hay movement was lighter this week, however demand remains mostly good. Drought conditions in Wyoming has made it easy to ship hay to large hay production areas in Montana. Hay continues to sell for around $165-$170 delivered into northern Wyoming. Straw sold on mostly moderate to good demand. Local hay sales have been slow but steady. Many ranchers have put up the hay they need for the year but have little excess to sell.
Nebraska—In the Aug. 20 report, compared to last week all reported forages sold steady. Demand for hay was light to moderate. Quite a lot of poorer type grass hay in the north central area of the state as some meadows have not been hayed in couple of years has made the hay quality not very good. Many reports moss in the bales and palatability of this hay is not desired by livestock. Some of this hay is going to be used as bedding or ground into rations. Some areas of the state remain very dry and grass pastures are short and some are starting to wean calves or supplement cattle on grass.
New Mexico—In the Aug. 21 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern region are in their fifth cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also in their fifth cutting. North central region are finishing third cutting and going on fourth. Some areas reported rain while others remain dry.
Oklahoma—Compared to two weeks ago, demand is mostly light to moderate. All classes of hay trade continues to be slow due to recent heavy rains and cooler temperatures having producers hoping and preparing for a second cutting of bermuda grass. Alfalfa trade also has been slow and getting cheaper as many dairies are looking for alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping the cooler and wetter weather will extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay. Please note that until hay trade becomes more active this report will become bi-weekly.
South Dakota—In the Aug. 21 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay steady to firm, grass hay not recently tested for comparison. Good demand for dairy quality hay, best demand remains from out of state dairies. Light to moderate demand for grass hay, moderate for straw. Dry weather has allowed high quality alfalfa hay to be made but tonnage is much reduced as regrowth was hampered by the lack of rain. Drought areas have increased across the state, temperatures remain hot and the forecast remains dry.
Texas—In the Aug. 21 report, compared to the last report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all areas. Trading activity has been mostly inactive to moderate, on moderate demand. Pastures are drying out across most of the state, but livestock producers are mainly buying hay on an as needed basis. Some producers already stocked up on hay for the winter, but quite a few are still waiting to see where the hay market will end up this fall.
Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report release will be Sept. 4.
Wyoming—In the Aug. 20 report, compared to last week all reported hay sold fully steady. Demand was good to very good in some locations. Some contacts said they have sold hay right out of the field and some hay has been spoken for that is still standing. Most of the state remains dry to very dry. Pastures are getting short with several reports that they never greened up this summer. Some producers are half or better done with third cutting in the east with producers in the west getting ready for second.
