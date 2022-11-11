HAY

Colorado—In the Nov. 3 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate with very good demand for horse hay; prices remained mostly steady. Feedlot hay trades were light with light to moderate demand. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 30, fourth cutting alfalfa harvested is 80% compared to 88% from last year. Stored feed supplies were rated 13% very short, 29% short, 52% adequate, and 6% surplus.

Missouri—In the Nov. 3 report, compared to last report, hay market activity remains very active. The supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Ever so slight improvement was noted on the latest drought monitor following recent rains. The overall conditions around the state are however still dry. The moisture and temperatures, which have been well above average, has been beneficial to crops such as wheat or rye grasses that were planted.

Alfalfa Price with Legend.png

Alfalfa Price
46_m_0b48.png

