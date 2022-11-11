Colorado—In the Nov. 3 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate with very good demand for horse hay; prices remained mostly steady. Feedlot hay trades were light with light to moderate demand. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 30, fourth cutting alfalfa harvested is 80% compared to 88% from last year. Stored feed supplies were rated 13% very short, 29% short, 52% adequate, and 6% surplus.
Missouri—In the Nov. 3 report, compared to last report, hay market activity remains very active. The supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Ever so slight improvement was noted on the latest drought monitor following recent rains. The overall conditions around the state are however still dry. The moisture and temperatures, which have been well above average, has been beneficial to crops such as wheat or rye grasses that were planted.
Nebraska—In the Nov. 3 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay sold fully steady to $10 higher. Prairie or grass hay steady. Ground and delivered alfalfa steady to $10 higher. Ground and delivered cornstalks steady. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets steady to $10 higher. Demand was good for all available forage. Bulk of the hay staying in their respectable trade areas with a few loads of square bales heading out of state. Several producers are baling cornstalks and any other forage that will make a bale that can be ground into a feed ration. Per NASS: Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 23% poor, 40% fair, 21% good, and 1% excellent. Pasture and range conditions rated 44% very poor, 38% poor, 16% fair, 2% good, and 0% excellent.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 28 report, compared to the last report, hay continues to stay steady while volume lowers. Due to the drought, more hay is beginning to come into Oklahoma and being traded compared to the remaining Oklahoma crop hay. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet the state is at 21% exceptional drought, 70.2% extreme drought, 99.8% severe drought, and 100% in moderate and abnormally dry conditions. Next report will be released Nov. 11.
Texas—In the Oct. 28 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is mostly moderate to good. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry. Winter wheat planted reached 75%, up 4 points from the previous year. Winter wheat emerged reached 46%, down 1 point from the previous year. Livestock and range conditions are rated 62% from very poor to fair. Hay supplies are tightening across the state as supplemental feeding has continued on limited summer supplies. Hay is still moving into the state from bordering states, but trucking and freight rates continue to be a struggle for producers and have had large impacts on delivered prices. Next report will be released Nov. 11.
New Mexico—In the Nov. 4 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade active, demand very good. A cold front moved in across New Mexico dropping temperatures down to freezing in some areas. This is the last report of the season. Next report will be released April 2023.
South Dakota—In the Nov. 4 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay steady. Very good demand for remains for all classes and of hay. The drought rages on and continues to expand as the weather has been unseasonably warm. Corn harvest is basically complete, many corn stalk bales were made as cattle producers are baling all the forage they can find to help them stretch their feed supplies. Beef cows are out grazing crop residue or winter pastures, without need for supplemental feed due to the lack of snow cover.
Wyoming—In the Nov. 3 report, compared to last week, alfalfa on the eastern side of the state sold steady to $10 higher. All other hay sales across the state were steady. Demand remains good for all classes and types of hay. Per NASS, corn harvested is at 15% compared to 45% for the five year average. Dry edible beans harvested at 96%. Sugarbeets harvested is at 97% compared to 87% for the 5 year average.
Montana—In the Nov. 4 report, compared to last report, hay sold steady to $15 lower. Demand for hay this week was mostly moderate for moderate offerings. Hay producers looking to move supplies have dropped asking prices in recent weeks as ranchers continue to selective as they buy hay for winter needs. Hay in central Montana has took the biggest hit as lighter demand has been seen from western buyers. The high dollar makes exporting hay difficult due to the exchange rate. Heavy supplies continue to enter the state both from the Dakotas and Canada. This has allowed ranchers to be more selective as they shop around for hay.
