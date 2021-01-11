Colorado—In the Dec. 17 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity light on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity moderate. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand on stable quality hay. Trade inactive in southwest, San Luis Valley, mountains and northwest Colorado areas. The next available report will be Jan. 7.
Kansas—In the Jan. 5 report, hay market prices were steady to slightly higher for alfalfa hay, steady for grass hay, and demand remained strong with movement increasing 500 tons over the previous week. Alfalfa continues to strengthen, across the state, and is hard to find according to contributors in the southwest. As one producer put it “everyone is putting together the best deal they can.” There are some thoughts that those who still have alfalfa for sale will turn loose of it now that we have flipped the calendar. Since the last report there have been some rains and snows to help ease Kansas’ drought stress.
Missouri—In the Dec. 31 report, the hay supply and demand is moderate and hay prices are steady. Winter officially arrived last week and several areas received mixed forms of winter weather the last few days with more forecasted in the coming days. Nearly everyone is feeding now as what little stockpiled pastures farmers had this year is mostly gone now. Although winter moisture is needed most farmers don’t enjoy it much especially when it warms enough to cause muddy feeding conditions. After a very dry fall all of the southern half of the state is no longer showing on the drought monitor, however north central and northwest is now highlighted. The Kansas City area did however report over an inch of rain Dec. 29, which was the most moisture received in a day since July.
Montana—In the Dec. 17 report, compared to the last week, hay sold generally steady. Ranchers continue to buy hay for winter needs and supplies continue to tighten. Hay supplies along the Wyoming border are tight as many loads continue to sell out of southern Montana into Wyoming. Winter weather has been mild across much of the state which has helped curb feeding demand. While many locations remain open some ranchers are still supplementing hay as regrowth is limited due to the drought this summer. Drought conditions remain unchanged from last week. Due to the holidays this report will not be published again until Jan. 8.
Nebraska—In the Dec. 17 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was good. Some hay staying in the local trade area with some going to out of state buyers. Light snow in some areas of the state should be mostly melted by week’s close with day time highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Next available report will be Jan. 7.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
Oklahoma—In the Dec. 17 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay trade is starting to pick up as winter weather approaches, most producers are hoping for a turnaround after the new year. Recent snow storms including much needed moisture has came across the trade over the last two weeks. Demand remains light to moderate. Until hay trade becomes more active this will be a bi-weekly report.
South Dakota—In the Dec. 18 report, compared to last week, high quality alfalfa steady, no comparison available for other qualities and types of hay. Moderate demand for hay currently as the weather remains to be very mild and ground conditions are dry. The need for supplemental feeding has been greatly reduced as beef cows remain turned out. The forecast looks for more of the same, without any snow chances. Next available report will be Jan. 8.
Texas—In the Dec. 23 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are firm in all regions, as the higher quality hays are becoming more scarce. There are still large quantities of off grade hay on the market, and prices on those hays remain steady. Temperatures have been abnormally mild for this time of year. According to the US Drought Monitor, drought intensified and expanded in the Hill Country and South Texas Plains where warm and dry conditions continued this week. Winter feeding is in full swing, as the whole state is in need of moisture to give a boost to winter pastures. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report will be Jan. 8.
Wyoming—In the Dec. 17 report, compared to last week all reported forage sold fully steady. Demand was very good. Contacts continue to get call from people looking for hay for the winter feeding needs. Very light snow across the state with normal wintery chill to the air. A slight warm up is in the forecast for next week. Next available report will be Jan. 7.
