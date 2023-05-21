Colorado—In the May 4 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay and grinder hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Dairy contracts on green chopped triticale are starting to get finalized. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.
Missouri—In the May 11 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is light to moderate. Despite rains over the last week, drought conditions still remain in some areas. Hay harvest is underway for quite a few now. Producers wrapping high moisture hay has been going on for a couple weeks now. Many are also cutting some grasses and making dry hay as they are concerned about maturity and worried what little that is there might burn up. Nearly everyone is stating pastures and hay is short. So far prices for new crop seem to be mostly steady as lack of supply and ongoing weather concerns are over riding a very slight decrease in cost of production compared to last year.
Nebraska—In the May 11 report, compared to last report, all reported sales sold steady. Demand remains good with livestock owners still needing (wanting) to procure a load or two. Several livestock owners are very happy that farmers baled cornstalks this spring. If that had not happened, there would have been several backgrounder/feedlots in dire need of grinding feed. Now most should be ok until first cutting of alfalfa comes along or spring planted forages get cut or chopped. Spotty to decent rain showers across most of the state in the last week has brighten the mood of many. This moisture will help all forages and has freshened the air. It will maybe let first cutting of alfalfa to be harvested in a normal time frame. The state is still in a severe or extreme drought condition, but this little moisture is giving hope that it will continue to rain this spring and summer.
Oklahoma—In the May 12 report, compared to the last report, hay trade is slow with good demand. Drought is no help when it comes to crops in Oklahoma. Most of the wheat crop will become wheat hay this year. South of I-44 rain has helped their fields grow but has not allowed them to start cutting and bailing hay yet. Oklahoma as a whole is half a cutting behind schedule. Still, no price trends are available at this time. Next report will be released May 26.
Texas—In the May 5 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. First cutting of alfalfa and grass hay has either been cut or is in the process of being laid down. Price discovery is underway however no trades have been reported as of yet. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by moisture moved across the state over the last week. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of last seasons hay. Next report will be released May 19.
South Dakota—In the May 12 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay remain steady to firm. Rain at late week was greatly needed, where it fell, as good spring rains have been very sparse. More rain forecast through the weekend. Demand remains good for all types and qualities of hay, many growers are sold out and waiting for the first cutting towards the end of the month. The warm temps have the alfalfa starting to grow, temps forecast in the 70s nearing 80 at times in the 14 day forecast. Turnout time is quickly nearing, grass has been waiting for a nice rain to get it jump started. More rain is needed in the driest regions.
New Mexico—In the May 12 report, compared to report, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade very active, demand very good. The first cutting is finished in the southern part of the state. The second cutting is underway. Conditions are mostly dry. Hay prices continue to trade high relative to last year due to high input costs.
Wyoming—In the May 4 report, compared to two weeks ago, reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was good with livestock owners still looking to buy hay. Farming in behind schedule in most areas of the state. Some producers have started to run water on hay crops in different areas.
Montana—In the May 12 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady to weak. Demand for hay was mostly moderate for light offerings. Demand slipped slightly again this session as many ranchers are turning out cows and grass cattle. Some ranchers and small producers are letting small single load quantities of excess hay go at weaker prices as many fear new crop will be significantly lower than current prices. Hay continues to sell into Texas and Oklahoma, however these states started to cut new crop hay this week and many producers report that demand and calls have dropped significantly in the last few days. Winter kill is a big concern in some valleys as some producers are reporting a large number of acres needing to be replanted. Next report will be released May 26.
