HAY

Colorado—In the May 4 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay and grinder hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Dairy contracts on green chopped triticale are starting to get finalized. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the May 11 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is light to moderate. Despite rains over the last week, drought conditions still remain in some areas. Hay harvest is underway for quite a few now. Producers wrapping high moisture hay has been going on for a couple weeks now. Many are also cutting some grasses and making dry hay as they are concerned about maturity and worried what little that is there might burn up. Nearly everyone is stating pastures and hay is short. So far prices for new crop seem to be mostly steady as lack of supply and ongoing weather concerns are over riding a very slight decrease in cost of production compared to last year.

