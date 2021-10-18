Colorado—In the Oct. 7 report, compared to last week, trade activity light to moderate on good demand for horse hay. Horse hay sold steady this period. Trade activity moderate on ranch dairy hay moving out of the state. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for October 5, 2021,those areas that have been in long-term drought will continue to see challenges to pasture and rangeland conditions as well as available forage. Hay stockpiles continue to decline and will be more expensive on the open market compared to past years. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 3, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 92 percent complete, and fourth cutting 40 percent complete. Corn harvested for silage is at 99 percent complete. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 16 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 18 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the Oct. 7 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate to heavy in our state and buyers shouldn’t have any problems finding enough to fill needs at the current time. Hay demand and movement is light. Still a lot of talk and concern about the extremely high cost of fertilizer which just keeps climbing. Hay prices are mostly steady. Weather swings continue to dominate the weather story as the transition of the seasons is upon us. Farmers continue to make good progress with grain harvest even as a few did get a day or two rain break to work on equipment and maybe get a little rest before getting back at it.
Nebraska—In the Oct. 7 report, compared to last week, bulk of the reported forages sold steady. Except ground and delivered hay in the panhandle sold $2 higher. Demand was light in the central and eastern areas with moderate to good demand out west. Spotty rain showers last week along with a lot of fall harvest has taken some buyer inquiry off the market. Livestock owners have been putting up large piles of silage, high moisture corn and have started on earlage. Some producers are finishing up on fourth cutting alfalfa with a few talking about fifth cutting in a few areas. Cornstalk and bean stubble residue along with cattails or rushes are getting baled throughout the fall. Anything that can baled will be, and it will be blended back into a feed ration for livestock.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to the last report Sept. 17, quality hay trade remains steady for much of the state with good demand but movement remains slow. Many areas of the state received much needed rainfall this past week. With the growing conditions this year, feeder quality hay is limited on the market. The tight hay supply is keeping prices firm, while many producers make decisions on buying hay or selling cattle. Many producers are still planting wheat, as they wrap up the last of the hay cuttings. Due to limited sales and price changes, next report will be released Oct. 15
Texas—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady, with prices firming up on higher quality hay. Trading activity and demand were moderate. There is a lot of off grade hay on the market due to excessive moisture during the growing season, as a result there is a larger gap in pricing between high quality hay and lower quality hay. Hay trade is picking up some, as livestock producers are beginning to stock up on winter forages. Although the summer was cooler and wetter than normal, the majority of the state is in need of a rain after conditions have become warmer and drier over the last month. Due to limited sales and price changes, next report will be released Oct. 15
New Mexico—In the Oct. 8 report, compared to last week, alfalfa prices steady to $20 higher. Beardless wheat steady on limited supplies. Trade moderate to active, demand good. The southern, southwestern, and eastern part of New Mexico are in the sixth cutting. The central part of the state are in the fifth cutting. Some hay being stored for the winter. A substantial amount of low quality hay reported at discount.
South Dakota—In the Oct. 8 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady. Good demand remains for all types and qualities of hay as the extreme drought has increased the need for supplemental hay. Fourth cutting of alfalfa finished up in those areas lucky enough to get rains later in the summer. Soybean harvest is in full swing and corn harvest has begun as the mild, dry weather continues. Cattle producers in the west are selling calves early, some liquidating cows, as the forage supplies are very short in those regions. Calves are arriving in feedyards which is keeping demand for high quality grass hay very high.
Wyoming—In the Oct. 7 report, compared to last week, most hay sale sold steady, instances sharply higher on small squares. Demand remains very good for all forages. Only one area reporting light rain on this week’s call came from around Riverton. Several hay barns are empty as producers state as soon as hay gets there it leaves. Most lots are sold in 2 to 5 ton increments on the small squares with some going at full semi loads. Some producers in the east are on fourth cutting and on third cutting in the west.
Montana—In the Oct. 8 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand remains good for all types and classes of hay. Many reports that buyers are buying and picking up the hay as soon as its baled. Some producers have a list of buyers waiting for third cutting and are not taking any new customers.
