Colorado—In the July 7 report, compared to last report, comparable trades of baled hay sold mostly steady to slightly firm. Trade activity moderate on good to very good demand for horse hay, feedlot and ranch hay markets. Restrictions in irrigation water, yield and overall supply around the state continue to influence hay market prices. Recent precipitation will help many producers in the southeast and northeast regions of the state who are approaching the second cutting of alfalfa, however, the early monsoon storms continue to damage cut and windrowed first cutting alfalfa in the San Luis Valley. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for July 5, following a drier-than-normal June with above-normal temperatures, degradations were made to northeastern High Plains of Colorado. Recent monsoonal rainfall and the “convergence of evidence” of multiple indicators led to improvements for southern Colorado. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 3, first cutting alfalfa harvested is 85%. Stored feed supplies were rated 2% very short, 23% short, 74% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Missouri—In the July 7 report, compared to last report, hay prices are steady to firm, supply and demand are moderate. Hay movement remains moderate to good. The far northern third of the state received significant moisture giving crops and pasture a well needed drink, while areas in the southern two-thirds were very hit or miss from nothing to very isolated spots of flooding down pours. The latest drought monitor shows little change in the total overall area in drought status but the intensity or amount of dryness has worsened over the last week. Far south central has a areas of five counties that has moved into D2 or severe drought status now. Reports of several farmers starting to cull some cows have emerged as producers make tough decisions very early in the summer. Still quite a bit of hay being baled around but in many cases the quality of that hay is very questionable this late in the year especially in the areas outside of the far north that have gotten rain.
Nebraska—In the July 7 report, compared to last week, all reported hay prices sold fully steady. Demand was moderate to good. Best demand is for hay going out of state into Colorado and the Texas panhandle. Some local hay buyers have been acquiring about new crop hay but very limited sales have taken place. Spotty rain showers from West to East and South to North this week. Some reports from a trace to 4.00 inches of rain. Along with the normal wind and hail that blows in with most summer thunderstorms. Tonnage has been all over the place this year for alfalfa and grass hay. Most reports that tonnage is rather light compared to previous years. Some reports of producers have started second cutting of alfalfa.
Oklahoma—In the July 1 report, compared to the last report, hay being traded is slow to steady in most of the state. The bales that are being traded are either large amounts at once or being contracted. Compared to trading loads at a time throughout the year as needed. As we look at prices still no true market trend for all types of hay. The number of hay bales being produced is less compared to last year’s hay market. Parts of the state are needing moisture again to help with production to try and make up for the shortage along with the drought conditions. According to Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor, our current condition in the western part of Oklahoma is in a moderate to extreme drought yet, Cimarron County is in exceptional drought. From central to eastern Oklahoma is in none to abnormally drought conditions. Next report will be released July 15.
Texas—In the July 8 report, compared to the last report, Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains very good. Hotter than average temperatures accompanied by high winds and limited moisture has hurt hay yields in all regions. Stock piles of last years hay are dwindling and pasture conditions across much of the state are rated in fair to very poor condition. As a result, livestock producers are feeding supplemental hay and beginning to cull deeper into there cow herds and sell off calves earlier than normal. If the weather pattern continues it is looking like hay supplies will be very tight come fall and into winter. Hay from outside the state will continue to move in, but continually increasing freight rates are going to have an impact on the end cost to producers. Next report will be released July 22.
New Mexico—In the July 8 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade active, demand good. The southern and eastern part of the state are finishing the third cutting. Monsoon rain has provided relief across the southwest, after months of extremely dry conditions.
South Dakota—In the July 8 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay remain firm. Very good demand for high testing dairy quality hay as the weather did not cooperate this spring to make that high RFV testing hay. Large, severe storms moved across the area twice this week, dumping from 2.50 to over 5.00 inches of rain in short amount of time along with hail and derecho winds that flattened corn in some areas. Second cutting has been delayed because of this stormy week, now the dew points have risen to the low 70s keeping things very moist.
Wyoming—In the July 7 report, compared to last week, sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold $5 higher with bales of hay trading fully steady. Demand was good with several buyers within and out of state looking for hay to procure. Tonnage has been good on first cutting in the central and western areas with light tonnage on first cutting in the eastern side of the state. Some producers have started second cutting in the eastern areas and stated tonnage appears to be a lot better than first cutting. Since the second cutting hasn’t had weevils, been froze and most areas have had a decent amount of water to aid in the regrowth.
Montana—In the July 8 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was light to moderate. No old crop hay sales were reported this week as new crop hay is starting to become readily available. Ample rains have fallen across much of the state. However, it remains very dry in north-central Montana and across the front slope. Hay movement was light over the past two weeks. While hay costs are lower than last fall and winter, freight costs have ballooned over the last six months making transportation much more expensive. Several producers quote the cost of a train load from $8.50 to $10 per loaded mile. Many ranchers are sitting on their hands as hay availability is much greater this year and most are waiting to see how the market develops. Demand from western states remains good as much of first cutting was rained on and buyers in Idaho and Washington are looking to Montana to find high quality hay. Hay quality in Montana varies greatly this year as some hay was rained on several times before being baled, while others put up hay with little to no rain. Next report will be released July 22.
