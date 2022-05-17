Colorado—In the May 12 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay and retail markets. Trade activity light on good demand for dairy markets. Feedlots and dairies in northeast Colorado are bidding on new crop alfalfa, both in standing prices and baled, but no reports of growers accepting current bids. Also, in northeast Colorado, corn silage contracts are reported at $57/ton standing. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady per bale this week on comparable hay trades. The longer-term impacts of the drought in western portions of the region are still causing impacts including areas with poor pasture and rangeland conditions and low stock pond levels. In eastern Colorado, conditions degraded in response to continued dryness over the past several months with reports of little new growth of grasses, blowing sand and dust, and very dry soils as well as crops being abandoned in some areas, according to the Colorado Climate Center.
Missouri—In the May 12 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light and prices are mostly steady, although sales are very limited at this time. Temperatures have really heated up this week. Pastures will no doubt start to grow up and thicken. There have been some reports of farmers cutting alfalfa and some baleage being made, although there hasn’t been numbers officially reported in the crop progress report yet. This week’s progress report showed pasture condition rated as 59 percent good and 35 percent classified as fair.
Nebraska—In the May 12 report, compared to last week, bales of alfalfa hay sold steady to $5 higher, grass hay steady on a thin test. Ground and delivered hay fully steady. Demand was good. Contacts still getting plenty of calls from prospective buyers looking to buy a load or two of hay. The recent rains have taken a little of the demand off but not a lot. Looks like there will be some grass to turn cattle out and many ranchers are cutting back on stocking rates and selling open, or poorer producing momma cows. Per NASS, May 9 crop progress winter wheat condition rated 14% very poor, 17% poor, 36% fair, 29% good, and 4% excellent. Pasture and range conditions rated 35% very poor, 28% poor, 24% fair, 12% good, and 1% excellent.
Oklahoma—In the May 6 report, compared to the last report, moisture finally entered across Oklahoma. It provided much needed encouragement looking ahead to present and future of the hay crop. New hay is beginning to get cut and old crop going out. Moisture is still needed across the state to allow the hay to grow, which will cause more hay to be cut, and baled for the winter season. Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor shows the northwest and southwest are in extreme to exceptional drought. North central is in severe to extreme drought, central to south central is in abnormal to severe drought, and in eastern part of Oklahoma are in none to abnormal drought. Next report will be released May 20.
Texas—In the May 13 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm in all regions. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. Some beneficial rains fell across north, central, and south Texas. However, areas across the Coastal Bend, Panhandle, and west Texas remain extremely dry. The entire state is experiencing hotter than average temperatures coupled with high winds, which is further depredating soil moisture conditions. Hay production has gotten off to a slow start due to persistent drought across most of the state. Next report will be released May 27.
New Mexico—In the May 13 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady, instances $20 higher in the southwest region. Trade very active, demand very good. The first cutting is done In the southern and eastern part of the state. Dry conditions continue across New Mexico. Prices higher from a year ago due to high input costs and limited supplies.
South Dakota—In the May 13 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay rather steady. Very good demand remains for high testing, dairy quality hay. Turnout time is here for beef cattle producers as the recent rains and warm weather has the grass green and growing. There were severe storms that came to the area this week, dumping rain along with damaging wind. Southeast part of the state has quite a bit of corn acres planted already, while the northeast region has had substantially more rain which has kept row crop operators out of the field. Moderate drought conditions prevail west of the Missouri River, as well as severe to extreme drought in a pocket west of Pierre.
Wyoming—In the May 5 report, compared to last week, all reported forage products sold steady. Demand continues to be very good with a lot of livestock owners looking to buy feed. Some talks of prospective buyers wanting to line up contracts of new crop hay, but producers are on the fence about the idea. Spotty rain showers along with snow in some areas of the state. Per NASS on May 1, pasture and range report Wyoming is at 13% for good to excellent with last year at 18%. Topsoil moisture is at 24% adequate (47% in 2021) and stock water supplies in Wyoming rated at 51% adequate (66% in 2021). Barley planted moved to 83% complete. Hay and roughage supplies were 32% very short, 50% short, and 18% adequate, compared to 25% very short, 48% short, and 27% adequate last week. Next report will be released May 19.
Montana—In the May 13 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay was good again this week. Light sales were seen again this week, as ranchers buy hay on an as need basis. Rain was seen across much of central and eastern Montana this past week with locations in central Montana picking up 0.20 to 1.25 inches, while eastern and northeastern counties picked up 1.50 to 3.0 inches. Timely rains have given some hope for first cutting as many producers say dry land hay is looking good following recent rains. Many buyers continue to try to find takers for new crop contracts but to little avail as most producers are waiting to see how growing conditions develop. Hay continues to be delivered into the state from $305-$345 from Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska. High fuel costs continue keep hauling prices high. Most trucks are running around $7.25-$8 for trains per loaded mile.
