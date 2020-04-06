Colorado—In the March 26 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand was moderate.
Iowa—For the reporting period March 2 to 13, compared to last report, prices on higher quality alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were weak to $10 lower.
Kansas—According to the March 31 report, the hay market trade was slow. Prices were steady. Most producers report demand as light and movement slow. However, there have been a few reports of increased inquiries and deliveries of alfalfa, directly attribute it to the lack of DDG availability.
Missouri—In the March 26 report, The supply of hay was moderate, demand light, and prices are steady. Grass is enjoying the moisture and overall warmer temperatures and growing well. Many cattle farmers especially in the south are getting very near to turning out as most cattle aren’t caring much for hay anymore.
Montana—In the March 27 report, compared to the last week, all classes of hay sold generally steady. Demand was light to moderate this week. Market activity was slow to moderate as end users continue to buy hay on an as need basis. Supplies remain light for high quality hay in squares, light to moderate for feeder quality hay in squares and moderate to heavy for all hay in rounds.
Nebraska—In the March 26 report, compared to last week, alfalfa, grass hay, ground and delivered hay and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand is mostly light for instate usage with moderate to good demand for large squares going out of state. Demand is good for dehydrated and sun-cured alfalfa pellets.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the March 26 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill again this week, trade remains steady. Most of the alfalfa quoted at the top of the price ranges, had to be flawless. Heavy rainfall fell across the trade area last week and has hampered hay trade and movement. Producers are about a month way from new crop hay and hoping markets will have come back to some sort of normalcy.
South Dakota–In the March 27 report, compared to last week, few reported sales again this week. Demand light to moderate currently, buyer inquiry light as well. Ample supplies of lower quality hay, high quality hay is much harder to find and is held in firm hands. Area hay auctions continue to see large offerings of lower quality hay.
Texas—In the March 27 report, compared to last report, hay trades are steady in all regions. Cattle and grain markets showed some signs of life this week, but hay is still being traded on an as needed basis. Many producers are purchasing just enough to make it to spring and summer grazing. Hay demand in south Texas remains very good with prices staying firm as the regions continues to deal with shortening hay supplies.
Wyoming—In the March 26 report, compared to last week baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady. Demand for good or better quality hay remains across the state. This type of hay is in short supply. However, there is still some of the fair and utility testing RFV hay around the state.
