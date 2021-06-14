Colorado—In the June 3 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for stable quality hay in northeast Colorado. Trade inactive on feedlot and dairy hay.
Missouri—In the June 3 report, compared to last report, hay prices are steady with maybe a touch of firmness as inputs and other alterative feeds are drastically higher, but for the most part the market hasn’t had a lot of activity thus far. The supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate. Rains and lack of many suitable days for field work each week continue to making haying difficult. Farmers are however watching weather closely and looking for any windows to try to get rolling good. Some areas are finding a few more days than others and there is some hay being baled now. The cool wet weather has been great for clover crops and some fields of mixed grasses look really good despite limited sunshine.
Nebraska—In the May 27 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady on a light test. Demand was mostly moderate. Spotty rain showers across the state with some areas getting hail and wind damage. Very few people have started on first cutting of alfalfa. Most will start after the Memorial Day holiday. There have been some fields cut that have a large amount of weevil infestation and some dehydrated producers have cut a few acres. Some feedlots will put up alfalfa haylage and some first cutting will be wrapped for baleage. Next report will be released June 10.
Oklahoma—In the June 3 report, compared to last report May 13, hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has covered the trade area over the last few weeks and is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and early week. Many brome fields are getting mature and most are expecting for it to be used as grinding type hay. Producers are eager to get a good cutting alfalfa to establish a non-rained on crop. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights Alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting that could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow as soon as warmer temperatures grass should flourish.
Texas—In the May 28 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to firm. Rain and severe weather has been the story for all of the regions over the last two weeks. The heaviest amounts fell in the south and east, with reports of 10 to 12 inches in some areas causing some flooding concerns. The north, central, west, and Panhandle regions also received rain ranging mostly from 2 to 6 inches. First indications have shown that new crop prices will be in line with old crop pricing until a larger supply can be established. Pastures and rangelands have benefitted from the recent moisture, but some supplemental feeding is still taking place. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving, next report release will be June 11.
New Mexico—In the June 4 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay prices mostly steady . Beardless wheat steady. Trade active, demand good. The second cutting is in full swing in the southern and southwestern part of New Mexico. The eastern part of the state are finished with the first cutting. Some hay farmers are storing hay for their livestock. Heavy rain in some parts of the state. However, the southern region continue to miss the moisture. Water was finally released from the dam this week making down the Rio Grande.
South Dakota—In the June 4 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay straw steady to firm. Demand very good for all types of hay as the drought continues across the state and the cold nights earlier in the month really hampered the growth of alfalfa. No sales of new crop alfalfa yet as producers are working this week cutting and baling. Ideal weather for quick curing of alfalfa as the temps are high, humidity low, and a nice breeze. No rain in the forecast for the next 10 to 14 day forecast is very concerning as temps will be around 100 degrees for the weekend.
Wyoming—In the May 27 report, compared to last week, sun cured alfalfa pellets and hay cubes sold steady. Hay growth a little on the slow side as rain has been sparse in some areas and cool weather has been prevailing. Most contacts have been busy running water to aid in the hay growth. Next report will be released June 10.
Montana—In the May 28 report, compared to the last week, hay sold generally steady. Very light sales volume was seen again this week as most producers are completely out of hay and most ranchers have turned out cows on range and pasture for the summer. Limited sales continue to sell with good to very good demand. Offerings remain very light. Rain and or snow fell across many portions of the state. Eastern Montana picked up some light additional showers, while western Montana picked up substantial rain and snow fall. Many locations in western/central Montana picked up 2 inches with some locations picking up as much as 3 inches. This has helped improve drought conditions slightly. Next report will be released June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.