HAY

Colorado—In the May 18 report, trade activity very light on good demand. All trades reported this week were on horse hay. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. No new crop trades have been reported as of yet. Offers are being thrown around for alfalfa hayleage in the $180-190 standing range, but no trades have been reported. Rain also helped to revive winter wheat and benefited emerging summer crops. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the May 18 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is light to moderate. Even with rain in some areas hay is still looking short and that won’t change overnight but if there was ever a million dollar saving rain this might have been it. A lot of wheat, rye and the like has been wrapped and filling fence rows now. Dry hay is starting to be baled around although memorial weekend is typically when a lot of folks start hay season. Following the rains there are now reports of army worms being found in southern parts of the state.

