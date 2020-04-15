Colorado—In the April 9 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate.
Iowa—For the reporting period March 16 to 27, compared to last report, prices on supreme alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were steady to weak.
Kansas—In the April 14 report, the hay market trade was slow; prices were steady. Most producers report demand as light with a few isolated increases in deliveries and the supply of hay is moderate.
Missouri—In the April 9 report, hay movement has slowed as expected as producers turn to grass. There appears that several farmers will have a decent amount of hay to carry over into the new season. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light, and prices are steady.
Montana—In the April 10 report, compared to the last week, all classes of hay sold steady to firm. Demand was mostly moderate this week. Market activity was mostly slow to moderate. Supplies of high quality hay remains mostly light in rounds and squares. Demand for lower quality, feeding hay, remains light and supplies in rounds continue to be moderate to heavy while supplies in squares are light to moderate.
Nebraska—In the April 9 report compared to last week, alfalfa hay fully steady. Grass hay, ground and delivered forages and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Buyer inquiry for baled hay picked up this week as distillers is getting in short supply some feedlots have switched to alfalfa for a protein source. Some of the round bales may not be the best in RFV but most bales are tested pretty well for protein. Some tillage work has taken place the last seven days.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the April 9 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill again this week, trade remains steady. Most of the alfalfa quoted at the top of the price ranges, had to be flawless. Producers are less than a month way from new crop hay and hoping markets will have come back to some sort of normalcy.
South Dakota—In the April 10 report, compared to last week, very few reported sales this week. Demand light as much market uncertainty for cattle producers exists and milk prices are lower. Very large offerings in the area hay auctions again this week.
Texas—In the April 10 report, compared to last report, hay trades are steady in all regions. Hay trades in the Panhandle and west Texas have been limited due to uncertainty in the cattle markets. Feedlots and dairies in the regions are buying strictly on an as needed basis and are waiting to stock up on additional feed supplies until uncertainties in the markets are better understood.
Wyoming—In the April 9 report, compared to last week baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady. Demand and buyer inquiry was good as the winter has lingered on and some producers continue to look for hay to get through to grass.
