HAY

Colorado—In the Aug. 18 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets with prices unchanged on comparable trades. Trade activity light on good demand for feedlot hay. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Aug. 14, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 86 percent, and third cutting alfalfa is 25 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 18 percent very short, 27 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.

Missouri—In the Aug. 18 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are light to moderate. Hay movement is moderate, demand is moderate to good and prices are steady to firm. More rain fell over most of the driest areas of the state this week, which is slowly helping drought conditions. The areas that never quite got to the point of extreme drought have seen some green up and pastures begin to show some signs of life once again.

