Colorado—In the Feb. 27 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on light to moderate demand. Much of the region was saw little or no precipitation.
Iowa—For the reporting period Feb. 2 to 15, compared to last report, prices on supreme and premium alfalfa, alfalfa/grass and grass was fully steady to firm. All other grades steady.
Kansas—According to the March 3 report, the hay market trade remains slow to moderate; alfalfa prices remain steady. Producers reported alfalfa hay movement has slowed for the third straight week in the southwest region while it has picked up a bit in the south-central region.
Missouri—In the Feb. 27 report, hay movement is slow. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate, and prices are steady. Another dose of winter weather and some heavy rain brought the return of mud and frustrations as farmers try to care for livestock.
Montana—In the Feb. 28 report, compared to the last week, all classes of hay sold generally steady. Demand for squares continues to be good on mostly light to moderate offerings. Dairy quality hay sales continue to occur at or very close to $1 per point. Demand for dairy quality hay is mostly good.
Nebraska—According to the Feb. 27 report, compared to last week, hay prices sold steady to weak. Ground and delivered hay and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Best demand was for hay leaving the state in large squares and for dehydrated or sun-cured pellets.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 27, report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill again this week, rain came early in the week across the trade area. No price changes again this week. All trades reported were steady from last reported prices. Demand moderate.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 28 report, compared to last week, too few reported sales to offer a price comparison. Moderate demand for all classes of hay. The market has begun to feel some price pressure as hay has moved from west to east. Supplies of high testing dairy hay remain tight, but lower qualities have become abundant.
Texas—In the Feb. 27 report, compared to last report, hay trades are steady. Hay demand is still moderate at best, since most producers have already contracted hay for the winter-feeding season.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 27 report, compared to last week, reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Several reports of measurable snow across many areas of the state along with seasonal temperatures. Several reporting contacts have several loads of hay in the barn waiting for trucks to haul to their new location.
