Colorado—In the May 7 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand were light. Hay prices remain steady on retail/stable hay. Spot market activity on feedlot and dairy hay inactive. Bulk of feedlot and dairy hay market activity on receiving previously contracted hay.
Iowa—In the April 28 report for the period of April 13 to 24, compared to last report, prices on premium alfalfa steady were steady while all other classes of hay were steady to $5 per ton lower.
Kansas—In the May 12, report, the hay market trade is slow; demand light; prices mostly steady with a slight dip in the ground and delivered market. Most producers state it is difficult to determine alfalfa’s true value given the current circumstances. Most of the activity in the feedlot and dairy hay market is on previously contracted hay.
Missouri—In the May 7 report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light, and prices are steady to weak. Haying is just around corner, and many are getting equipment ready. Replacing cutting knives, ordering twine and wrap, checking bearings, and getting greasing.
Montana—In the May 8 report, compared to the last week, alfalfa and mixed hay sold fully steady. Square hay supplies have tightened over the last few weeks as ranchers have bought on an as need basis or as insurance in case of a drought. Hay supplies in rounds are mostly moderate. Grass hay supplies are mostly moderate. Demand for grass hay has been light to moderate, with ranchers buying on an as need basis.
Nebraska—In the May 7 report compared to last week, baled hay sold steady. Ground and delivered alfalfa sold steady to $15 lower. Dehydrated and sun-cured pellets sold unevenly steady. Some feedlots have started to look for additional roughage sources to help slow the gain of slaughter cattle. There are a lot of cornstalk bales and grinding type grass and alfalfa in various locations across the state.
New Mexico—In the May 8 report, there were no recent sales to compare to. This is the first hay report of the season. Trade active, demand good. In the southern and southwestern regions, most are done with their first cutting and going into the second. The eastern region is in their first cutting. Dry conditions remain dry in most parts of the state.
Oklahoma—In the May 7 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement is slow but beginning to move. Few early prices are reportedly lower but producers are reporting that finding a true value is difficult. Many are into their first cutting of alfalfa or have already completed it. Dairy hay is extremely slow as cutbacks are taking place in that industry as well. With warmer weather, bermuda grass is just starting to show and producers expecting a first cutting of that hay come June.
South Dakota—In the May 8 report compared to last week, steady to weak undertone for alfalfa hay, grass hay $5 lower. Good demand for grinding quality alfalfa to use in feedyard rations as distillers grains have become harder to find, light demand for the really low quality grass that remains pretty abundant. With new crop hay a few weeks away hay users are not chasing the market. Area hay auctions continue to see large offerings of lower quality hay.
Texas—In the May 8 report, compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady in all regions, and firm in south Texas. In the Panhandle early spring rains accompanied by cooler temperatures and several nights of freezing temperatures have put pastures behind. Supplemental feeding is still taking place in South Texas, as pastures are still in poor condition from persistent drought in the area. Temperatures have already reached the 100-degree mark in West Texas as farmers continue to harvest wheat for hay.
Wyoming—In the May 7 report compared to last week, baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady. Some cattlemen getting hay shipped in from out of state. Some contacts stated few, buyers forfeited there down payment and have refused to take the loads small squares of hay.
