Colorado—In the Dec. 16 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for all hay markets. All markets sold steady this period. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Dec. 14, despite some improvements on the map, it is noteworthy that average temperatures across the High Plains region have been well above normal since September. This includes numerous high-temperature records that were recently broken across the region during the first week of December when high temperatures soared into the 70s. Next report will be released Jan. 6.
Missouri—In the Dec. 30 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. Reporters say it finally is starting to feel more like winter. Forecast of snow and sleet for that could be significant for the northern half of the state along with wind chills below zero is not quite the start of the New Year anyone wants. Rains for much of the state even has some areas talking about mud for the first time in a long time as the ground has yet to freeze thus far. Feeding has picked up quite a bit over the last week as most producers have used up the last of any stockpiled pastures. A few more hay inquires with the projection of some winter weather but for the most part business is still made up of mostly equine interest.
Nebraska—In the Dec. 30 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay in the central and east sold steady. Alfalfa hay in the west sold steady to $5 higher. Demand was moderate for local sales with good demand for hay going north and west to out of state ranchers. Dry weather continues throughout the state which is a good/bad thing. Lack of winter moisture allows livestock to graze winter feed without additional supplementation. Most of the state is abnormally dry with moderate drought in the west and southwest areas. The dry weather allowed farmers to bale thousands of bales of cornstalks and bean stubble that is being blended into livestock rations or used for bedding.
Oklahoma—In the Dec. 17 report, compared to the last report, not much has changed, hay continues to be steady for much of the state with good demand, while movement is beginning to raise more. With the mild weather conditions and much needed moisture the cattle are still hanging on to their free-standing grass as a resource. When compared to more climatically challenging conditions hay will then become the main resource. The state continues to be in dry conditions in most of the state according to the Mesonet. Next report will be released Jan. 7.
Texas—In the Dec. 23 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. Pastures across the state are diminishing due to abnormally warm temperatures and limited moisture. As a result, winter feeding is in full swing in all regions. Drought conditions and above normal temperatures persist throughout the state. Impacts, related to the expanding and worsening drought conditions across the southern Great Plains, include poor grazing for livestock. A 1 category improvement occurred in east Texas as the received 1 to 3 inches of rain over the past week. Next report will be released Jan. 7.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5. Reports will resume in April 2022.
South Dakota—In the Dec. 30 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady. Good to very good demand for all types and qualities of hay, good demand for straw and corn stalk bales as well. Winter set in with cold temperatures but there is very little snow cover as earlier snows melted, there was a system across the northern tier of the state this week that brought 6 inches but the majority of the state is open. Beef cows are able to stay out grazing on corn stalks currently, a dry forecast for the next week as well. Good demand for corn stalk bales as cattle producers can grind these and blend them in their rations helping to stretch their forage supplies further.
Wyoming—In the Dec. 30 report, compared to two weeks ago all reported hay sales sold fully steady. Demand was good. Some snow reported at higher elevations. Not much other moisture and lower elevations across the state. Some contacts are sold out of hay with others still dribbling out a few lots a hay every week.
Montana—In the Dec. 17 report, compared to last week, hay sold steady to weak. Demand for hay remains very good, however sales are very light. Buyers are showing some resistance for high prices and many cattlemen are opting to sell cattle instead of feeding hay. Hay offerings remain light. Most ranchers have purchased the hay they need for winter needs and new sales are light. Winter has arrived across the state as very cold temperatures are being seen. Many locations dipped well below zero this week. Producers report hay usage is high as cold weather and some snow cover is forcing cattlemen to feed in many locations. Hay being purchased out of Canada has tighten significantly over the past few weeks. According to the drought monitor 100% of the state is in moderate drought or worse; 89.26% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, 66.24% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, 30.58% of the state is in an exceptional drought. Next report will be released Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.