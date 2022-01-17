Colorado—In the Jan. 6 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for all hay markets. All markets sold steady this period. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Jan. 4, it was a dry week east of the Rockies, and even across Colorado and Wyoming, moderate to heavy precipitation was limited to the higher elevations. This was sufficient to prompt some improvement in western Colorado and a small section in northwestern Wyoming.
Missouri—In the Jan. 6 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. As typical hay business and inquires has ticked up just a touch as snowflakes begin to fall, however many farmers have ample supplies and are not in the market. Most inquires seem to be for a few small squares or a round bale or two too set out for either equine or a few small animals. Unlike most of the month of December there has been no mistaking it is winter as the first week of January wraps up. Extremely cold temperatures has cattle waiting for the feed truck now. Ice chopping has also become a part of the day and trying to remember if one plugged in the tractor or not a common thought before bed.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 6 report, compared to last week, baled hay sold steady. Ground and delivered hay in the Platte Valley sold steady to $5 lower. Hay in the western part of the state traded steady. Demand was sporadic across the state for hay. Some inquiry continues from states west and north of Nebraska. Some areas of the state received some snow Jan. 4 and 5 as the storm system moved through. Most cattle can continue to graze cornstalks and have had limited supplemental feed given.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to the last report, weather continues to stay warm temperatures; hay is slow to steady. The warm weather conditions allow the cattle to still hang on to the free-standing grass. They are not taking to the hay when compared to more climatically challenging conditions. Hay remains the main feed resource due to prices of feed. We are currently in severe drought in the east and an extreme drought central/west according to the Mesonet. The next report will be released Jan. 21.
Texas—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. South Texas received its first frost of the season this week, which has stopped the growth of warm season grasses. Pastures are still in good condition despite the frost, and more rain is in the forecast this week which should offer a boost to cool season grasses. The rest of the state is in desperate need of some moisture. Temperatures have been above average for this time of year and have been accompanied by high winds. This has further dried out soil moisture levels. As of Dec. 28, Amarillo has observed no precipitation for 76 consecutive days which is the second longest dry streak on record, according to the US Drought Monitor. Consequently, hay demand has remained steady as winter feeding is in full swing in all regions. Next report will be released Jan. 21.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5, 2021. Reports will resume in April 2022.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady. Good to very good demand for all types and qualities of hay, good demand for straw and corn stalk bales as well. Extremely cold weather this week, temps of -10 to -15 at night and remaining below zero for daytime highs at midweek, more mild weather in the forecast for next week. Much of the trade area is without snow cover, allowing cows to remain turned out grazing winter pasture or stalk fields but with the cold weather supplemental feed is necessary. Corn stalk bales remain in high demand, compared to previous years, as cattle producers grind and blend the stalks to cheapen their forage cost.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 6 report, compared to last week, all reported hay sold steady. Demand was good with most contacts stating phones continue to be busy as livestock owners continue to look for hay. Snow at high and low elevations this week along with cold temps. Some areas in the eastern side along I-80 to the Nebraska boarder gave reports of 6 to 10 inches. Areas from Riverton to Powell only had a couple of inches. Snowpack was a topic as there is starting to be some accumulation over 80% in several basins. Hopefully all basin will be at 100% or more before the spring thaw comes along. These basin percentage determines the amount of irrigation water for the irrigation season.
Montana—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to last report on Dec. 17, 2021, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains very good. After a couple weeks of bitter cold some ranchers were searching for hay as very cold temperatures are eating through supplies quickly. Hay offerings remain light and a few limited sales were seen. Straw continues to move as ranchers are buying to grind and blend down high quality hay. Traders buying hay from surrounding states say hay is being delivered into Montana for $300-$325 which is $25 more a ton the last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.