Colorado—In the Aug. 13 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity and demand good for stable quality hay. Northeast Colorado third cutting getting started. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand. Second cutting baled up in the San Luis Valley. Few trades in Southwest Colorado on horse hay. Few trades in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas for new crop meadow grass.
Iowa—In the Aug. 4 report for the reporting period of July 20 to 31, compared to last report, prices on all classes of hay were mostly steady.
Kansas—In the Aug. 18 report, the hay market trade was slow, prices steady. A little more ground and delivered hay moved last week but over all demand remained light. A repeated theme heard across the state, was that it was too humid to put up good quality hay. All regions reported high humidity and continued spotty showers, just enough to cause problems in the hay field. All the humidity and rain is great for the crops, but folks would sure like to finish up in the hay field.
Missouri—In the Aug. 13 report, hay movement remains slow although listings of hay being offered for sale grows each week. Hay prices are steady, supply heavy and demand is light. Haying is still taking place despite cooler temps and rain, although many are done for the year and have put equipment away.
Montana— In the Aug. 14 report, compared to the last report, hay sold fully steady to firm. Hay movement and demand continues to be moderate to good. Hay movement was more active this week compared to last week. Hay continues to sell into Wyoming as drought conditions continue to worsen. Much of the hay is being delivered into Wyoming for $160-$170 per ton.
Nebraska—In the Aug. 13 report, compared to last week bales of alfalfa and grass hay sold steady. Ground and delivered hay and dehydrated pellets sold steady. Buyer inquiry was moderate in the central areas. Best demand was noted in the western side of the state as out of state buyers are procuring hay. Light demand for ground and delivered products. Spotty rain showers across the state. Some producers have struggled getting meadow grass hay baled this summer. Most producers are on their third cutting of alfalfa and some are starting to think about cutting cane/millet hay. The drought monitor map continues to increase in severity in the western side and far northeast areas of the Cornhusker state.
New Mexico—In the Aug. 14 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady, with instances $30 higher. Trade moderate to active, demand good. The southern region are in their fifth cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also in their fifth cutting. North central region are finishing third cutting and going on fourth. Some areas reported rain while others remain dry.
Oklahoma—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to two weeks ago, all classes of hay trade has been extremely slow due to recent heavy rains and cooler temperatures having producers hoping for a second cutting of bermuda grass. Alfalfa trade also has been slow and getting cheaper as many dairies are looking for alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping the cooler and wetter weather will extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay. Demand mostly light to moderate. Please note that from this forward this report will be released bi-weekly until hay trade starts to be more active. Next report will be released on Aug. 20.
South Dakota—In the Aug. 14 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady to firm. Demand rather moderate overall with most hay users only buying what they currently need. Scattered rains have made it difficult for many growers to put up their third cutting of alfalfa. The rains have been missing much of the state which resulted in a lighter volume for the third cutting. Drought conditions have expanded across the state with many areas in need of good rains.
Texas— In the Aug. 7 report, compared to the last report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all areas, as extreme weather conditions hamper the majority of the regions. The south, Coastal Bend, and east have received extreme rains and damaging winds from hurricane Hanna. Effects on other crops and hay are still unknown. The far west is still extremely dry and hot which has furthered drought like conditions in the area. Pastures have little to no grass left, as a result livestock is being heavily supplemented. However, the farther east parts of the area have received rain. The majority of the Panhandle is still in a drought, but rains have improved pasture conditions in most areas. The north and central portions of the state have received steady rains which has boosted pastures and hay production. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be Aug. 21.
Wyoming—In the Aug. 13 report, compared to last week alfalfa sold fully steady to 10 higher. Alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets sold steady. All contacts stated buyer inquiry and demand was very good this week. Dryness continues across the state and many livestock owners are buying some hay for current and winter feeding needs. Contacts continue to pump water on fields since rainfall has been very limited or spotty across the state. Some concern that the feet of water will get cut back in the near future. Most are done or on second cutting of alfalfa and waiting for second cutting of grass hay. Most of the hay continues to get shipped out of the area. However, some contacts said they have sold more hay locally than years past.
