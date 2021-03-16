Colorado—In the March 11 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity light on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand for dairy and stable hay. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand for stable hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Trade activity light on good demand for retail hay in the Mountains and Northwest Colorado areas. Trade inactive in Southwest Colorado.
Missouri—In the March 1 report, compared to last report, overall in the state as a whole hay prices are steady, demand is light to moderate and supply is moderate. A busy week around the state as weather was above average for the first two weeks of the month. Grass is getting a green tint to it in areas and many of the early spring weeds are starting to show up especially in the southern part of the state which is always a few weeks ahead of the northern. Although cattle will start to chase those sprigs of green still some feeding days left.
After the couple weeks of extremely cold weather and snow the last part of last month some farmers especially in the southwest are finding themselves a bit short of hay. Unlike much of the rest of the state there isn’t rows of hay stacked in the majority of fence rows down there. Several truckloads of big round bales have been moving this week.
Nebraska—In the March 11 report, compared to last week alfalfa, grass hay and ground and delivered forages steady. Dehydrated and sun-cured pellets in the Platte Valley steady. Sun-cured pellets in the eastern side of the state $5 to $15 higher and dehydrated pellets $10 higher. Contacts stated buyer inquiry was good this week. Several loads continue to go out of state. Some contacts know where there is some hay to procure but sellers are holding on to extra hay inventories until some moisture arrives. Much needed moisture should help start grass to green up in these areas. Some farmers were out disking early in the week along with dry fertilizer getting applied to area corn and alfalfa fields.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 18 report, compared to the last report Feb. 4, hay trade remains slow, with arctic temperatures and heavy snowfall over the trade area has hampered movement. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate for farmers and ranchers.
Texas—In the March 5 report, compared to the last report hay prices are firm to $10 higher per ton in the Panhandle, west, north, and central Texas. Hay prices are mostly steady to firm in south and east Texas. Hay supplies continue to tighten across all regions. Producers fed more than expected last week as a winter storm bringing snow and record breaking cold reeked havoc across the state. A lot of hay producers are sold out or near sold out as livestock producers are still stocking up preparing for drought conditions to continue throughout the spring. Next report release will be March 19.
Kansas—In the March 16 report, compared to the last report, hay market prices were mostly steady for all hay types; demand remains strong for alfalfa as supplies remain extremely limited in the southwest. However, thoughts are turning to the new hay season, with several contributors reporting new crop hay sales in the southwest region. Folks kept busy last week with field work, applying fertilizer, and putting down anhydrous ahead of the rain. Most all areas of Kansas received rain with a highest, single day total of 4.38 inches near Damar on March 14. The rain was a welcome relief.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
South Dakota—In the March 12 report, compared to last week, alfalfa mostly steady, other classes not well compared. Good demand remains for dairy quality hay, best demand is coming from out of state dairies. Very light demand for straw as the winter has been very mild with little snow decreasing the need for as much bedding as the last few year’s required. A large amount of corn stalks were baled last fall which also lessened the need for cattle producers to purchase stalks as they had a lot of their own to go through. Large volumes of hay continue to be offered in the regional hay auctions. Muddy ground conditions, made more so as rain/snow fell across the region at midweek. Western SD experienced a very mild winter, with little snow, which greatly lessened the need for supplemental feeding of beef cattle which has created a large supply of grass hay available. Very large offerings in the region’s hay auctions as the supply is plentiful.
Wyoming—In the March 4 report, compared to last week large and small squares of alfalfa and alfalfa/orchard mixed and timothy hay sold steady. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets and hay cubes steady. Contacts in the Riverton area said they are thinking of starting to farm next week. Rolling sod and getting ready to plant barley. Up in the Powell area, that same thought popped in their minds but after recent snow melting area fields are muddy and tillage will have to wait.
Montana—In the March 12 report, compared to the last week, hay sold fully steady. Supplies of hay continue to tighten and some producers are completely sold out. Warmer weather has many ready for summer turnout but it still remains 6 to 10 weeks away. Some producers are holding on to supplies for emergencies as late season snow storms can dump heavy volumes of snow. Many ranchers are becoming very concerned about drought conditions. Hay movement was slower this week as many continue to deliver hay that was purchased during the cold snap three weeks ago. According to the drought monitor 84.69% of the state is abnormally dry, unchanged since last week. Currently 37.36% of the state is in moderate drought or worse a decrease of 23.82% since last week. Drought conditions worsened slightly in the far eastern portions of the state but improved drastically in the western two thirds of the state.
