Colorado—In the April 14 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay markets. Trade activity light on moderate to good demand for feedlot hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady per bale this week on comparable hay trades. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for April 12, an inch or two of precipitation fell on northwestern South Dakota, a small part of eastern North Dakota, and the highest elevations of north-central Colorado.
Dryness and drought cover a large majority of the High Plains Region; only the east-central and northeastern Dakotas and eastern Kansas are free of any significant dryness. D2 to D3 cover central and western parts of the region, including all of Wyoming, Colorado, and most of Nebraska. Slow intensification and expansion has been noted across many areas over the past several months, and D3 expanded to cover additional portions of north-central Wyoming, central Nebraska, and an area near the western Kansas/Nebraska border. Elsewhere, few changes were introduced. Recently, strong winds and low humidity have made dryness more acute, especially in southern parts of the Region.
Missouri—In the April 14 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are moderate, demand is light to moderate and hay prices mostly steady. Farmers are still waiting for some kind of stability in the weather to get spring field work really going. A few days here and there have allowed a little progress but overall it seems to be a late spring kind of year. Heavy rains caused flooding in several southern areas and frost was wide spread early April 14. Rain makes grass is the old saying and glad to have a state free of any drought but some sun and sustained warmth would be welcome too.
Nebraska—In the April 14 report, compared to last week, alfalfa bales sold fully steady. Prairie hay sold fully steady to $20 higher. Ground and delivered hay steady. Buyer inquire and demand was very good as all contacts stated their phones have lit up this week. Several in-state and out of state buyers continue to look for hay to procure. Some pivots of grass being disked under to plant corn or soybeans on as those CBOT futures continue to rise. Some hay producers have backed out of verbal hay contracts as they are going to feed it themselves.
Only rain showers reported in Nebraska this week was in some areas of the east where totals ranged from 1/4- to 1/2-inch (give or take) along with pea to larger size hail and strong winds. Some pivots have been turned on. Many are waiting to water alfalfa until later as this whole week morning lows have been in the 20s which is a very hard freeze for this time of year. Food for thought, the drought of 2012 the state had good widespread spring rains and then turned off dry.
Oklahoma—In the April 8 report, compared to the last report, trades are lower due to the transition period from winter hay into getting ready for spring cuttings. Rain is still much-needed to help wheat and hay fields—especially in western Oklahoma. Those areas are still in extreme into exceptional drought conditions. Drought conditions from central Oklahoma toward eastern Oklahoma ranging from severe to no drought at all. Next report will be released April 22.
Texas—In the April 15 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm in all regions. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. However, truck shortages and increased freight costs have continued to put a strain on hay movement. Hay production has gotten off to a slow start due to persistent drought across most of the state. According to the US Drought Monitor, exceptional drought covers several sizeable areas in the western half of Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Only a few tenths of an inch of precipitation has fallen at best since early February across central and south-central Texas, with 17 sites reporting rainfall totals among the driest 2 percent of the historical distribution for the period, as did a few sites in northwestern Texas outside the Panhandle. For the past half-year as a whole, less than 10 percent of normal precipitation has been observed in part of west-central Texas, including much of the Big Bend, while less than 25 percent of normal fell on most of the western half of Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Next report will be released April 29.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5, 2021. Reports will resume in late April 2022.
South Dakota—In the April 14 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay remain steady. Good demand remains for all types and qualities of forage as the supply continues to tighten. Unseasonably cold weather this week as a winter storm moved across the region bringing some snow to the northern tier of the state but most of the state missed the moisture completely. Terrible winds this week, sucking out more moisture from the ground leaving producers very concerned about the upcoming growing conditions. Cold weather through the weekend and through most of next week is forecast.
Wyoming—In the April 7 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay prices sold fully steady. Even though contacts are out of hay they still are receiving calls daily from livestock owners looking for hay. Several reports of prospective buyers trying to make contracts on the 2022 alfalfa hay crop but so far none have been reported. Many producers and buyers alike are perplexed on what or where the market might be. Several talks that more cows and sheep will come to town as the drought lingers on in a large area. Some reports that irrigation districts have put rules down on the water usage on the first turn. Most barley has been planted along with new fields of alfalfa in some areas of the state. Many know that it wont sprout unless irrigation is turned on. But, who knows maybe Mother Nature will bring a much needed rain or snowfall in the very near future. Next report will be released April 22.
Montana—In the April 15 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay was mostly good this week, however sales are very light. Many producers are out of hay for the season and supplies remain tight. New crop contracts continue to be discussed this week with several producers receiving offers from Washington brokers, but no takers were found so far. South central and eastern Montana saw beneficial snow fall this week, however moisture equivalents were light and many received less than 1 inch in total moisture. Southwestern Montana missed the storm and many producers report dry dusty conditions. Neighboring states continue to sell hay into Montana with delivered prices ranging from $305-$345 a ton depending on location. According to the drought monitor 85.40% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, 0.08% higher than last week; 82.49% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, 0.03% decrease from last week; 52.50% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, a 0.06% increase from last week; 0% of the state is in an exceptional drought, unchanged from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.