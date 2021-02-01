Colorado—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity light on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado feedlot/dairy hay prices firm due to supply. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand for dairy hay leaving the state and on horse hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Mountains and northwest Colorado trade light on good demand for horse hay. Southwest Colorado trade activity light on good demand for horse hay.
Kansas—In the Jan. 19 report, hay market prices were steady for grass hay and $5 to $10 higher for alfalfa. Demand remains strong for alfalfa with less demand for grass hay currently. Movement of all hay types increased 3,500 tons over the previous week. Last week’s USDA Annual Crop Production Summary indicated that Kansas alfalfa hay production was down 21% from a year earlier, while alfalfa for haylage and greenchop production, was down 57% from last year. This helps explain the higher price of alfalfa. All other hay production was up 3% from last year, with all other haylage and greenchop production also up 3%. No report was released Jan. 26.
Missouri—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is moderate and prices are mostly steady. A fairly decent week around the state a bit of winter weather did pass through late last week but was short lived followed by a warm up late this week. Most of the state is in better shape as far as moisture goes now there is a swath in the north east considered abnormally dry but overall conditions are much better than earlier in the winter. Farmers are feeding a fair amount of hay but lack of extended cold snow cover is helping overall hay requirements as cattle aren’t having to eat as much to keep warm.
Montana—In the Jan. 22 report, compared to the last week, hay sold unevenly steady. Hay has developed a two tier market as hay south of I-90 remains steady to firm while hay in northern and central parts of the state is weak. Many northern producers are worried about mild weather and how it has curbed feeding needs and have lowered prices slightly as a result. However, dry weather has been the story over the last few weeks as dry conditions continue to grip the state. Many producers are worried drought conditions are worsening and are holding on to supplies. Hay continues to deliver into northern and central Wyoming for $175-$210 delivered. Currently 34.61% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, nearly unchanged since last week. According to the drought monitor 81.26% of the state is abnormally dry.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to last week, reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Most hay haulers stay busy shipping hay across the state or to out of state buyers in Colorado, Kansas and other near by states. Most of the higher selling alfalfa bales are headed to out of state buyers. Dry weather continues across most of the state and the Drought Monitor website shows a bleak outlook for the near future. On a bright note, with the dry winter, cattlemen are saving hay by not having to supplement cattle that are grazing out in stock fields or set a side pasture for winter needs.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to the last report on Jan. 7, hay trade remains slow as much of the trade area is drying out after week’s of snow and rain. Wheat pastures are in good shape after the recent moisture and semi-warm weather. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate. Until hay trade becomes more active this will be a bi-weekly report.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 22 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay fully steady, no comparison for other types of hay or straw. Demand just moderate overall as the weather has been abnormally mild, little snow and temps that are above normal. The best demand continues to come from out of state dairies that are in need of high testing alfalfa in large square bales, much less demand for round bales of lower qualities from in state buyers as the mild weather has greatly lessened the need for supplemental feeding of beef cattle. Demand rather light for straw and corn stalks, especially for corn stalks as the supply is great and the need for bedding is greatly reduced as ground conditions have been rather dry for the past three months. Very large supplies of hay and corn stalks being offered at area hay auctions which is adding pressure to the market.
Texas—In the Jan. 22 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in the Panhandle and west. Hay prices in the north, central, east, and south are mostly steady to firm as the drought conditions in these regions are not as severe as the Panhandle and western portions of the state. However, according to the US Drought Monitor little or no precipitation fell region-wide, leading to a few areas of deterioration in southern and western Texas. D2 to D4 conditions have become entrenched. Hay supplies are tightening in the Panhandle, west, and portions of north and central Texas. Additionally, hay that normally comes into the state from Colorado, New Mexico, and Oklahoma has been limited compared to years past due to drought conditions in those states as well. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report will be released Feb. 5.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to last week all reported forages sold steady. Demand was good with several people looking to procure hay within the state and out of state. Dry weather pattern continues across the reporting areas. Per NRCS: Wyoming’s snowpack/snow water equivalents is 77% of the median with basin high of 100% in Yellowstone and basin low of 15% in South Platte. In 2020 state median was at 110% and 89% in 2019. All sales are dollars per ton FOB the field or hay barn unless otherwise noted.
