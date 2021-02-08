Colorado—In the Jan. 28 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity light on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado feedlot/dairy hay prices firm due to supply. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand for dairy hay leaving the state and on horse hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Mountains and northwest Colorado trade light on good demand for horse hay. Southwest Colorado trade activity light on good demand for horse hay.
Kansas—In the Feb. 2 report, hay market prices were steady for all classes of hay, on limited test. Demand remains strong for alfalfa. According to US Drought Monitor for the week of Jan. 28, moderate precipitation and/or heavy snow hit eastern Nebraska and Kansas. Abnormal dryness decreased to 14%, moderate drought increased to 32.5%, severe drought decreased to 7%, and extreme drought remained at 10%.
Missouri—In the Jan. 28 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is moderate and prices are mostly steady. Missouri weather has turned pretty sloppy. Much of the state got rain with several reporting multiple inches which caused flash flooding. After that a midweek winter storm covered most all the state with snow. Temperatures over the last month have been above normal and this is making for some very muddy feeding as the ground just doesn’t stay frozen for long in the mornings if it even freezes overnight at all. Several loads of round bales on the roads this week both gooseneck loads which generally is local movement and semi loads which typically travel a little farther.
Montana—In the Jan. 29 report, compared to the last week, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was mostly moderate. Supplies are light in the southern half of the state and mostly moderate in the central and northern parts of the state. Large quantities of hay continue to ship south to Wyoming and Colorado. Mild and dry winter conditions have helped curb feed needs in much of the state, however some ranchers are starting to show concern over dry conditions. Some hay is being purchased in case of a major drought. Currently 34.61% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, unchanged since last week. According to the drought monitor 85.55% of the state is abnormally dry, an increase of 4.29% since last week.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 28 report, compared to last week, compared to last week reported hay sales sold steady. Instances $10 higher in the western areas of the state. Demand was good. Quite a few, loads of hay getting shipped out of different locations to Kansas and Colorado. Most of this hay is going to feedlots, hay grinding business and horse owners. Moderate to heavy snow across most of the central and eastern areas of the state. Temperatures in the mid to low 30s for highs most of the week with lows in the teens or single digits.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to the last report on Jan. 7, hay trade remains slow as much of the trade area is drying out after week’s of snow and rain. Wheat pastures are in good shape after the recent moisture and semi-warm weather. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate. Until hay trade becomes more active this will be a bi-weekly report.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 29 report, compared to last report, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Few reported sales this week. Demand only moderate currently, best demand is coming from out of state areas looking for high testing alfalfa, much less demand from in state/region buyers. The lack of a hard winter has substantially lessened the need for supplemental feeding of beef cows and also lessened the need for bedding. The weather has continued to be very mild for January, as well as for the Midwest, as below zero temps never did materialize. Snow in the forecast for next week along with below zero overnight lows by the weekend.
Texas—In the Jan. 22 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in the Panhandle and west. Hay prices in the north, central, east, and south are mostly steady to firm as the drought conditions in these regions are not as severe as the Panhandle and western portions of the state. However, according to the US Drought Monitor little or no precipitation fell region-wide, leading to a few areas of deterioration in southern and western Texas. D2 to D4 conditions have become entrenched. Hay supplies are tightening in the Panhandle, west, and portions of north and central Texas. Additionally, hay that normally comes into the state from Colorado, New Mexico, and Oklahoma has been limited compared to years past due to drought conditions in those states as well. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report will be released Feb. 5.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 28 report, Compared to last week all reported forages sold steady. Demand was good with several people looking to procure hay within the state and out of state. Dry weather pattern continues across the reporting areas.
