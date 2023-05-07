HAY

Colorado—In the April 20 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Report will be released bi-weekly when more hay moves.

Missouri—In the April 27 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. Several farmers have made commits that pastures and hay fields consisting of fescue and orchard grass have been slow to take off.

