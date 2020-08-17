Colorado—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable quality hay. Northeast Colorado wrapping up on late second cutting alfalfa. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on moderate demand. Trade activity light on moderate to good demand in the San Luis Valley as second cutting is getting baled. Trade inactive in Southwest Colorado. Trade activity light to moderate on good demand in the Mountains and northwest Colorado areas.
Iowa—In the Aug. 4 report for the reporting period of July 20 to 31, compared to last report, prices on all classes of hay were mostly steady.
Kansas—In the Aug. 11 report, the hay market trade slow and demand light, prices steady. Very little hay was reported moving last week on limited test.
Missouri—In the Aug. 6 report, hay prices are steady, supply heavy and demand is light. A lot of hay being offered for sale around the state but given most everyone baled as much as they wanted and some still baling there isn’t much movement at this time.
Montana—In the Aug. 7 report, compared to the last report, hay sold fully steady. Hay movement and demand is mostly moderate to good. Wyoming buyers continue to purchase Montana hay as drought conditions continue to worsen. Grasshoppers and weevils continue to eat their way across much of the central and eastern portions of the state. Many producers are worried if they are going to be able to make a second or third cutting.
Nebraska—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to last week in the central and Platte Valley areas baled hay, dehydrated pellets and ground and delivered hay sold steady. In the west, large rounds of alfalfa and squares sold steady. Ground and delivered hay sold steady. Buyer inquiry was moderate with most phone contacts stating that it has been a slower week.
New Mexico—In the Aug. 7 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady, with north central alfalfa hay prices going to dairies $15 higher. Trade moderate, demand moderate to good. The southern region are in their fourth cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also in their fourth cutting. North central region are in their third cutting. Some producers are storing their hay due to lower offers. Heavy rain reported in some of the dry areas of the state.
Oklahoma—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to two weeks ago, all classes of hay trade has been extremely slow due to recent heavy rains and cooler temperatures having producers hoping for a second cutting of bermuda grass. Alfalfa trade also has been slow and getting cheaper as many dairies are looking for alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping the cooler and wetter weather will extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay. Demand mostly light to moderate. Please note that from this forward this report will be released bi-weekly until hay trade starts to be more active. Next report will be released on Aug. 20.
South Dakota—In the Aug. 7 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady to firm. Demand rather moderate overall with most hay users only buying what they currently need. Scattered rains have made it difficult for many growers to put up their third cutting of alfalfa. The rains have been missing much of the state which resulted in a lighter volume for the third cutting. Drought conditions have expanded across the state with many areas in need of good rains.
Texas—In the Aug. 7 report, compared to the last report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all areas, as extreme weather conditions hamper the majority of the regions. The south, Coastal Bend, and east have received extreme rains and damaging winds from hurricane Hanna. Effects on other crops and hay are still unknown. The far west is still extremely dry and hot which has furthered drought like conditions in the area. Pastures have little to no grass left, as a result livestock is being heavily supplemented. However, the farther east parts of the area have received rain. The majority of the Panhandle is still in a drought, but rains have improved pasture conditions in most areas. The north and central portions of the state have received steady rains which has boosted pastures and hay production. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be Aug. 21.
Wyoming—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to last week, most lots of large squares sold steady. Large rounds of alfalfa sold steady. Alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets sold steady. Demand was moderate to good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.