Colorado—In the March 5 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on light to moderate demand. The price spread between dairy quality alfalfa and grinder hay continues to grow due to inventories.
Iowa—In the March 3 report for the reporting period Feb. 16 to 29, compared to last report, prices on supreme and premium alfalfa, alfalfa/grass and grass fully steady. All other grades steady.
Kansas—According to the March 10 report, the hay market trade was slow; alfalfa prices remain steady. No new hay sales reported, deliveries are primarily on previously contracted hay.
Missouri—In the March 5 report, several new listings of hay this week as producers look to try to move some inventory before new crop hay arrives. There has been some hay moving but overall it has been a pretty slow winter for hay sales. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate, and prices are steady.
Montana—In the March 6 report, compared to the last week, all classes of hay sold mostly steady to $10 lower. Supplies of high quality hay in squares remain tight. Feeder quality hay supplies in squares remains moderate. Hay supplies in rounds remain heavy.
Nebraska—In the March 5 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay sold steady to $5 lower. Grass hay steady, ground and delivered hay and alfalfa pellets sold steady.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the March 5 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement continues very slow and much of the hay trade remains steady. Most of the alfalfa quoted at the top of the price ranges, had to be flawless. Declining milk prices are reducing the demand for alfalfa hay. Producers are about a month and a half away from new crop hay and hoping markets will have come back to some sort of normalcy.
South Dakota—In the March 6 report, compared to last week, lower undertones prevailed this week on all classes and types of hay. Demand only moderate currently. Very little dairy quality hay exists, which has helped to support that price. Abundant supplies of hay of lower qualities has added substantial pressure to the market as hay has moved east from western SD.
Texas—In the March 6 report, compared to last report, hay trades are steady in all regions, except for south Texas where trades are firm to $10 higher. Hay demand in south Texas has picked up once again due to drought like conditions persisting and several days of hard frost in the area. Hay is becoming harder to find in the area forcing many livestock producers to move farther out of the region to bring in supplies.
Wyoming—In the March 5 report, compared to last week, hay sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Most producers are sold out of hay with a few guys stating they have several loads of small squares of alfalfa in their hay barns waiting for someone to purchase them.
