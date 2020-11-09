Colorado—In the Oct. 29 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity moderate and demand good with the bulk of trades going to dairy. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand, mostly on stable quality hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Trade activity moderate on good demand in southwest Colorado for dairy and stable quality hay. Trade activity light on moderate to good demand in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas.
Kansas—In the Nov. 2 report, the hay market trade and demand picked up considerably during the week ending Oct. 31 with a number of large trades helping to boost those totals. Alfalfa price strengthened across the state as it seems there are some questions on the availability of hay later this winter and folks are seeking to purchase hay before winter really sets in.
Missouri—In the Oct. 29 report, hay movement continues to be limited, demand is light, supplies are moderate to heavy and prices are steady. A dose of winter arrived this week with much colder temperatures and a winter mix of moisture. Depending on the area everything from heavy rain to ice and snow was present in the state. Missouri did however fare much better than neighboring states. Field work was put on hold as fields have gotten soft as it hasn’t been cold enough to freeze the ground yet.
Montana—In the Oct. 30 report, compared to the last week, hay sold generally steady. Hay movement was light to moderate this past week. Demand was mostly moderate. Many ranchers have started to buy hay for the season and demand for utility to good quality hay is mostly moderate. Producers say a good portion of hay has already sold for the year and many report that supplies are tight for this early in the season. Many ranchers are already feeding hay as drought, snow, and cold temperatures have forced ranchers to feed early in the season. Demand for high testing dairy quality is lower as there is more availability due to very good weather seen late in the summer. Bids on dairy hay were $10-$20 lower this week compared to earlier confirmed sales at $170.
Producers passed on bids at lower levels.
Nebraska—In the Oct. 29 report, compared to last week alfalfa hay in round bales sold fully steady to $5 higher. Grass hay fully steady. Dehydrated and sun cured alfalfa pellets sold steady. Ground and delivered hay sold $10 higher in the Platte Valley with all other areas trading steady. Demand improved this week, as snow covered a large part of the state and it jump started peoples thought pattern that maybe we should buy a load or two of hay since winter is right around the corner. Outside pressure from buyers that live in the “front range” of Colorado continues and other southern states have started to snoop around feeling out the first cost of the hay (FOB) in the region. Several producers of cornstalk bales are talking they will not be making bales this year as there are several tons of 2019 bales carried over.
New Mexico—In the Oct. 30 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade moderate , demand good. All regions are in their last cutting or finished as cooler temperatures set in. Short supply of hay in some areas due to drought conditions. Early this week much need rain and snow fell in parts of the state with temperatures dropping below freezing. Dry conditions still persist across the state.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 29 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay trade remains at a standstill, most producers are hoping for a turnaround soon. Demand remains light to moderate. A heavy and severe ice storm moved across the trade area over the week causing power outages mostly across the state.
South Dakota—In the Oct. 30 report, compared to last week, too few reported sales in recent weeks to offer a good comparison with this week. Good demand from out of state customers looking to buy high testing, dairy quality hay in large square bales, demand more moderate locally for either large or square bales. Calves are starting to be weaned and placed in yards which is helping demand for grass hay to start those calves on feed. Warmer weather this week, after last week’s snow, which melted the snow helping cattle turned out on grass or stalk fields to graze and not rely on supplemental hay feeding.
Texas—In the Oct. 30 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to firm. Movement continues to be steady as many livestock producers are stocking up for winter feeding. The majority of the state benefited from small amounts of moisture in the form of rain and snow this past week. The next report release will be Nov. 13.
Wyoming—In the Oct. 29 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold fully steady. Demand was good. Winter weather peeked around the corner for the second week in a row. Several areas in the eastern part of the state received 6 to 10 inches of snow over the weekend with January type temperatures. A seasonal warmup is in the forecast for the next week and should melt off most of the snow at lower elevations. Few reports of producers finishing up third cutting around Riverton and Powell. Quite a few reports of having a hard time finding transportation going to the eastern part of the USA as loads of small and large squares go to Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and other states in the region. Producers are hoping this burden will ease up soon so they can start cleaning hay barns out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.