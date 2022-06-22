Colorado—In the June 16 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay and retail markets. Trade activity moderate on very good demand for feedlot and ranch hay markets. With first cutting progressing in several regions of the state, buyers and sellers are negotiating to find where new crop pricing will start. Freight continues to be problematic if any of the hay has to travel long distance as it cuts heavily into the bottom line. Ranchers have entered the market early as they anticipate drought affecting pasture conditions heavily. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for June 14, much of the High Plains Region has seen beneficial rainfall and temperatures averaging near to below-normal over the past 30 days. However, above-normal temperatures finally crept in this week, as temperatures ran more than 3°F above-normal for much of the region. Also, high winds have helped to exacerbate ongoing drought in those locations. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending June 12, first cutting alfalfa harvested is 32 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 6 percent very short, 22 percent short, and 72 percent adequate.
Missouri—In the June 16 report, compared to last report, hay prices are firm to higher, supply and demand are moderate. A very busy week in the hay fields across the entire state this week. Record setting heat and only a few scattered and isolated pop up showers didn’t slow anyone down. As expected parts of about 10 or so counties are showing on the latest drought monitor, mostly in the south central area. Talking to farmers around many more will be added very quickly without some rain. At the local coffee shops most farmers are talking of overall lower hay yields this year. A cool wet spring didn’t get grasses to growing very fast and even many of those who put on record high fertilizer are saying hay yields are lower in most areas. Fescue seed harvest is within days of getting going and combines should be in the fields by this weekend. Scouting reports are quite surprising and it seems seed will be quite heavy, as plants spent more energy making seed than forage this year. Prices around the state are nearly double of last year and actually the highest levels seen in at least the last two decades. Although much of that will be ate up by record fuel cost, a heavy crop along with these price levels should encourage several to harvest. Prices at all reporting stations is at $1.08-$1.10 per lb.
Nebraska—In the June 16 report, compared to last week, ground and delivered hay sold steady. Dehydrated pellets in the Platte Valley sold steady to $10 higher. Steady on the eastern side of the state. Old crop prairie hay steady. First good supply of new crop alfalfa on the market this week. Storms continue to blow through different areas of the state this week and once again hail has played havoc on crop, building and what ever was in its way. Some farmers are replanting crops others are on the fence on what they will do. Getting late in the year for replant corn to make a decent crop.
Oklahoma—In the June 17 report, compared to the last report, the hay trade is slow to steady. Looking at the market trend the true market trend for all types of hay has yet to be discovered. Rain has slowed down along with the sun to dry out the moisture which has allowed the farmers to start laying down and baling hay. The Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor shows all of the central and eastern parts of Oklahoma are no longer in drought conditions. Most of the west is in moderate to abnormally dry conditions. Yet, there are still parts in the upper northwest and the Oklahoma panhandle with extreme to exceptional drought. Next report will be released July 1.
Texas—In the June 10 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm to $10 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains good. Spotty rains have been recorded across most of the state which has lead to slight improvements in the extreme to exceptional drought categories statewide. First cutting is underway across much of the state. Yields on dryland fields look to be short. Pasture and rangeland conditions are in poor condition in the West, Panhandle, portions of the Central and South. As a result, supplemental feeding is taking place in those regions. Next report will be released June 24.
New Mexico—In the June 17 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices mostly steady. Trade very active, demand very good. In the southern and eastern part of the state, the third cutting is underway. Dry conditions continue across New Mexico with scattered rain in some areas. Wild fires continue in parts of the state.
South Dakota—In the June 17 report, compared to last week, very few reported sales this week. The weather has been challenging for alfalfa producers this week as the rains have been too frequent, causing rained on hay. The forecast for the weekend looks to be better, with 100 degree temps allowing for quicker drying times. East River area is basically drought free, yet along and west of the Missouri River moderate to severe drought still lingers.
Wyoming—In the June 16 report, compared to two weeks ago, sun-cured alfalfa pellets and alfalfa hay cubes sold steady. No test on bales of hay. Some hay contact across the state have started to cut and bale alfalfa this week with others waiting one more week before the hay is ready to cut. Some areas have said tonnage is normal with other areas stating tonnage is a tick light. Some fields in the East have been plagued with weevil infestation that has taken tons out of the field. Several reports that producers already have a legal size tablet full of buyers patiently waiting on new crop hay.
Montana—In the June 10 report, compared to last week, hay sold mostly $10 to $15 lower. Demand for hay was light to moderate. Old crop hay sales were light this week, however lower prices were noticed as rains have been timely and a good crop of new crop hay is expected. New crop hay contracts are slow to develop, however asking prices have dropped in recent weeks as a bumper crop is expected in many locations, but especially in eastern and southern Montana. Asking prices in eastern Montana are $180 to $215 FOB, while central Montana prices are $225 to $250 FOB, as these locations are closer to drought stricken areas. Most producers are not willing to establish a price until the hay is in the bale. Some producers along the Yellowstone River valley are starting to cut first cutting this week, however locations in central and northern Montana say it will be an additional two weeks to a month before they cut first cutting. According to the drought monitor 75.12% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, down 7.65% from two weeks ago; 29.31% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, 30.95% decrease from two weeks ago; 13.03% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, down 3.77% from two weeks ago; 4.09% of the state is in an exceptional drought, up 4.09% from two weeks ago.
