Colorado—On Jan. 16, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate.
Iowa—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to last report, prices on alfalfa, alfalfa/grass and grass was $15 to $25 per ton lower.
Kansas—As of Jan. 21, the hay market trade is slow, demand was slow, and prices remain steady.
Missouri—In the Jan. 16 report, the supply of hay is moderate to heavy, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. Final year end production numbers were released late last week and 2019 stocks were higher than any state in nation up nearly 65% from the very difficult year of 2018.
Montana—In the Jan. 17 report, alfalfa hay was fully steady. Supplies in squares continue to lighten, however round supplies remain moderate. Demand for hay to ship out of the state lightened slightly over the last few weeks. In state hay sales were mostly active this week with ranchers and horse hay buyers actively purchasing hay.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 16 report, all baled hay, ground and delivered hay and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand remains mostly light on baled hay products with good demand for alfalfa pellets. Most contacts have stated there has been a lot of alfalfa hay on the market this week and some of the “big” buyers don’t know if they should continue to stock pile inventory or pass on procuring hay.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 16 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was light to moderate this week. Demand remains good as a much more winter weather has finally arrived, leaving sellers with much needed hope of increase in hay movement. A steady undertone was noted on very limited to light comparable trades.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 17 report alfalfa hay and grass hay remain firm. Good demand for all types and qualities of hay and bedding. Very good demand still exists for high feed value alfalfa, supplies of that type of hay is limited. Much more plentiful supply of lower feed value hay as it was so difficult this haying season to make high quality hay. Still good demand from out of state hay buyers.
Texas—In the Jan. 17 report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm. Feeding demand has continued to pick up as supplemental feeding is in full swing in most regions. Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner on price.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 16 report, compared to last week reported hay sales sold steady. Bulk of the dairy and mid-range testing hay in large squares has been sold. Still some lower quality hay in large squares and rounds left across most areas of the state. Most small squares are getting cleaned out of the barns and mostly heading out of state with some local sales prevailing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.