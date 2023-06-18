Colorado—In the June 1report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades this week on horse hay with some new crop contracting out of the San Luis Valley on organic hay moving out of the state. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. Offers are being thrown around for alfalfa hayleage in the $180-$190 standing range, but no trades have been reported. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.
Missouri—In the June 8 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is moderate to good. Hay prices are steady to firm. As expected hay progress leapt ahead with the favorable baling weather over the last week. First cutting of alfalfa is at 77% complete as of the latest report and other hay is 44% both nearly double the five year average pace. Moisture conditions continue to deteriorate. Hay inquiries are quite good as many are looking to buy hay now for winter feeding, there is even some feeding currently taking place which is far from a good position to be for this time of year.
Nebraska—In the June 8 report, compared to last report, new and old crop hay sold steady. However, there seems to be a standoff between buyers and sellers, with buyers wanting lower prices before purchasing and sellers wanting to maintain current price levels. First cutting alfalfa has been slow to kick off in some areas of the state. Most of first cutting is baled in the east, just getting a good start in the central and the west is waiting for the rain showers to stop for everyone to get started. Some alfalfa producers are taking off first cutting as green chop in various areas across the state as they have arrangements with feedlots or dairies. Eastern third of the state remains very dry. Many contacts in that area that farm and hay said they need a rain in the next two weeks for dryland row crops to survive. Plus, bountiful rains are needed for the second cutting of forage.
Oklahoma—In the June 9 report, compared to the last report, hay trade is slow with good demand. Oklahoma is still behind schedule as rainfall keeps coming in the western part of the state, helping move them closer out of the drought. Due to rain chances and the amount of rain they have been unable to bale hay due to the moisture. While the west keeps getting rain the eastern part of the state needs widespread showers as they begin to see the drought easing back into their fields. Still, no price trends are available, as farmers and ranchers want to see what the weather continues to do, and want to restock inventory from last year’s drought. Next report will be released on June 23.
Texas—In the June 2 report, compared to the last report, hay prices continue to remain firm in all regions. First cutting of alfalfa and grass hay has been cut however with substantial rainfall most have been offered as commercial cow hay in most regions and no true prices have been established. Price discovery is underway however no trades have been reported as of yet asking prices are the same as they have been all winter. Hay demand is very good across the state. Ample amounts of moisture moved across much of the state and abundance of hay is expected especially in south, east, central and north Texas . Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early months of summer in west and the southwest part of the state. Crop production in the south and central parts of the state are reportedly in good to very good conditions with corn and milo leading the way in performance.
South Dakota—In the June 9 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay steady. Good demand for new crop hay, yet there is some resistance to price from dairy operators as milk prices around $15 per cwt are putting pressure on their margins. First cutting of alfalfa is complete, for the most part, and quality was good depending on where the pop-up rain showers fell.
New Mexico—In the June 9 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay steady. Trade active, demand good. The second cutting is on-going in the southern and eastern part of the region. The northern part of the state is in the first cutting. Spotty rain reported across of the state.
Wyoming—In the June 1 report, compared to last report all reported forages sold steady on a thin test. Very limited supply of old crop hay still available. Who would have thought most of the state would be wet, so wet in some areas that producers cannot get first cutting of alfalfa down let alone think of it drying. There will be a day in near future where it will all work out. Next report will be released June 15.
Montana—In the June 9 report, compared to last report, hay sold fully steady. Demand from out of state buyers was moderate to good as several loads shipped south to Kansas and Oklahoma where drought concerns remain. Most producers are out of hay for the season and are focusing on new crop hay. Wet conditions have kept producers from cutting as abundant rainfall has been seen across much of the state. Cooler weather has helped as many stands remain per-bloom or are just starting to bloom. New crop contracts are starting to be written and producers report moderate demand to start the marketing season. Hay contracts are starting out steady to $25 lower than June 2022, however, drought conditions are much improved from last year. Pests are a battle for many producers as some are fighting a variety of insects that are causing major damage especially across southern Montana. Winter kill has been widely reported in western Montana and some producers lost a substantial number of acres. Many producers in southern Montana remain concerned that first cutting hay is slow to go in the bale due to weather and many show concerns about the quality of hay if it continues a rainy pattern. Next report will be released June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.