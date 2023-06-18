HAY

Colorado—In the June 1report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades this week on horse hay with some new crop contracting out of the San Luis Valley on organic hay moving out of the state. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. Offers are being thrown around for alfalfa hayleage in the $180-$190 standing range, but no trades have been reported. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the June 8 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is moderate to good. Hay prices are steady to firm. As expected hay progress leapt ahead with the favorable baling weather over the last week. First cutting of alfalfa is at 77% complete as of the latest report and other hay is 44% both nearly double the five year average pace. Moisture conditions continue to deteriorate. Hay inquiries are quite good as many are looking to buy hay now for winter feeding, there is even some feeding currently taking place which is far from a good position to be for this time of year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.