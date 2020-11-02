Colorado—In the Oct. 22 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate to good for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity and demand good with the bulk of trades going to dairy. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand, mostly on stable quality hay. Trade activity light on moderate demand in the San Luis Valley. Trade activity moderate on good demand in southwest Colorado for dairy and stable quality hay. Trade activity light on moderate to good demand in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas as wildfires continue to burn.
Kansas—In the Oct. 27 report, the hay market trade was a bit slower and prices remained mostly steady, but there seems to be an undertone of strength to the alfalfa market. Harvest continues to keep everyone busy, but the finish line is in sight. After hitting high temperatures last week in the 80s, most everyone received a taste of winter Oct. 26 with freezing temperatures and snow. Accumulations were no more than 3 inches in places but has turned thoughts to the upcoming winter. Degradation of drought conditions in the region was widespread this past week, where dry weather combined with recent warm, dry, and windy conditions, leading to continued loss of near surface moisture.
Missouri—In the Oct. 22 report, hay movement continues to be limited, demand is light, supplies are moderate to heavy and prices are steady. Much of the state finally got some moisture this past week. It is too late to do much for pastures but should help winter wheat and stock water supplies.
Montana—In the Oct. 23 report, compared to the last week, hay sold fully steady. Hay movement was light to moderate over this past week. Demand was mostly moderate to good. Cold has set in at many locations with temperatures near zero seen across many parts of the state. This is pushing hay usage higher as many cows came off pasture in poor body condition and ranchers were already feeding hay. Near a foot of snow fell across much of central Montana this past weekend with another round scheduled for this weekend. This moisture has been much needed as much of the state remains in a deficit. Drought conditions dropped by 10% from 61.67% to 51.29 after this past weeks snow and rainfall.
Nebraska—In the Oct. 22 report, compared to last week alfalfa hay sold fully steady to $5 higher. Grass hay fully steady. Dehydrated and sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold steady. Ground and delivered hay sold steady except in the panhandle it sold $20 higher. Sharply cooler weather pattern and snow in the last seven days has made the upward tick in the market as many are now thinking about limited amounts of hay on hand and deciding to buy a few loads just incase the fall grazing gets covered up. Some producers have baled a few cornstalks but production has been halted with the dampness they last few days. Few, reports of fourth cutting still on the ground and should dry out next week as day time temps could be in the mid 50s.
New Mexico—In the Oct. 23 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade moderate, demand moderate to good. All regions are in their last cutting as cooler temperatures are setting in. Dry conditions continue across the state.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 15 report, hay trade remains slow as many producers are finishing up planting wheat and are taking inventory on what they should need for the winter. Warmer than average temperatures have been the norm as of late but a cool front is expected to sweep across the trade area. Many producers continue to look for alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping for a much needed rain to help extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay. Demand mostly light.
South Dakota—In the Oct. 23 report, compared to last week, too few reported sales in recent weeks to offer a good comparison with this week. Good demand from out of state customers looking to buy high testing, dairy quality hay in large square bales, demand more moderate locally for either large or square bales. Calves are starting to be weaned and placed in yards which is helping demand for grass hay to start those calves on feed. Corn harvest is well underway, finishing up in some areas, allowing beef cattle producers to turn their cows out to graze on stalks keeping the need for supplemental feeding low. In drought areas that rely on winter grazing there is more demand for hay as those producers are needing supplemental feed. A large winter storm moved across the region dropping more than a foot of snow in places. The snow and freezing rain put an end to corn stalk baling this week.
Texas—In the Oct. 16 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to firm. Drought conditions are expanding and worsening in the Panhandle, west, north, and central regions. Hurricane Delta dropped up to 4 inches of rain in east Texas. South Texas and the Coastal Bend are still reaping the benefits of another cutting from the boost of precipitation provided from tropical storm Beta a few weeks ago. Hay supplies in the drought stricken regions have tightened and a lot of producers are holding onto hay to see if prices are going to continue to rise throughout the winter months. Winter wheat is being planted, but the Panhandle, West, North, and Central regions will need some form of precipitation to facilitate emergence and growth of the crop. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be Oct. 30.
Wyoming—In the Oct. 22 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold fully steady. Demand was good. Winter weather has showed it face this week across some areas of the state. Bitter cold temps in the single digits and highs in the mid 20s are prevailing along with snow in some areas in the northern tier of the state. Some producers still working on third cutting and are very hopeful the warmer weather next week will help dry it enough to bale.
