Colorado—In the Nov. 12 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity moderate and demand good. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand, mostly on stable quality hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand in the San Luis Valley. Trade inactive in Southwest Colorado and the mountains and northwest Colorado areas.
Kansas—In the Nov. 10 report, hay market prices were steady while demand and amount of hay traded backed off a bit. Most contributors stated that although sales and inquires slowed, there is hay around, with good quality hay becoming harder to find and folks are holding on to it. For those moving hay, it sounds like many trades have been out of state with loads moving to Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and back east. No report was issued Nov. 17 due to the Veteran’s Day holiday. Next report will be Nov. 24.
Missouri—In the Nov. 12 report, hay prices are mostly steady, demand overall is light and supply moderate to heavy. Hay movement continues to be limited. Although not as warm as last week another week of nice weather in the state has some wondering if it is really November. Fading grass although not completely dormant yet in some areas has some feeding occurring due to lack of fall pastures. There is some growing interest and window shopping going on but thus far still no major activity overall.
Montana—In the Nov. 13 report, compared to the last week, hay sold firm. Hay movement was light this past week. Demand was mostly moderate to good. Supplies are starting to tighten and some producers have raised prices as a result. Snow and cold temperatures continue to be in the center of discussions as many ranchers have started to feed cows. Many locations are covered in snow and overnight temperatures are dipping into the single digits or lower. High testing hay bids remain around $200-$205 delivered to Washington. Producers continue to pass bids.
Nebraska—In the Nov. 12 report, compared to last week alfalfa hay in the central and eastern areas sold steady, in the western areas sold $10 higher. Grass hay, alfalfa pellets and ground and delivered hay steady. Demand was moderate to good. Some feedlots and ranchers in the western areas of the state are starting to scramble to find hay for winter needs. Lack of fall moisture coupled by a very dry summer has shorten the fall grazing to almost nothing. So, ranchers are having to procure outside feed resources to winter there cow herds. Many have had to wait until they sold their calf crops in order to buy hay. Some areas of the state received some moisture over the weekend through Tuesday in different forms of rain, snow and ice.
New Mexico—In the Nov. 13 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady to weak. Trade and demand moderate. Dry conditions still persist across the state.
Oklahoma—In the Nov. 12 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay trade remains at a slow, most producers are hoping for a turnaround after the new year. Recent moisture and above average temperatures has cow-calf operators extending there pasture grazing and little need for new hay until a hard freeze hit the trade area. Demand remains light to moderate.
South Dakota—In the Nov. 13 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Moderate to good demand for alfalfa, best demand remains on hay suitable for dairy rations. Good demand for grass hay as feedyards are receiving unweaned calves and need grass hay to start them eating at the bunk. Snow this week after last weeks 70 degree weather, and much below normal temps.
Texas—In the Nov. 13 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady, but firming up as the majority of the state remains dry. The winter storm that brought cooler temperatures and some snow and rain to the Northern half of the state two weeks ago, spurred up demand for producers that had yet to get there winter feed stash purchased. Additionally, south Texas has been dry for the last few weeks which has begun to take it’s toll on some of the fall grazing pastures in the area. As a result, demand for hay has picked up but hay supplies in that area seem to be better than the rest of the state. Large volumes of hay that normally come in from Oklahoma and Colorado have been limited due to drought conditions in both of those regions, which has tightened supplies and increased demand all over. The next report release will be Nov. 27.
Wyoming—In the Nov. 12 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay sold $10 higher in the eastern side of the state, fully steady in the west. Demand was good. Quite few ranchers started to look for alfalfa hay this week and are somewhat shocked at the price where the market has jumped too. Many were hoping fall moisture would arrive and give them some fall grazing but the Mother Nature hasn’t been in the giving mood of substantial moisture. Most of the sales are staying in the local production areas. Most fall tillage work has come to halt this week as daytime temperatures are in 30s.
