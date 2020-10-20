Colorado—In the Oct. 15 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate to good for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity and demand good with the bulk of trades going to dairy. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand, mostly on stable quality hay. Trade activity and demand moderate in the San Luis Valley. Trade activity light on good demand in southwest Colorado for stable quality hay. Trade activity light on moderate to good demand in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas as producers struggle to ship hay due to wildfires.
Kansas—In the Oct. 13 report, the hay market trade slow and prices remained mostly steady for all hay types in all regions, with hay movement increasing slightly again over the past week. While harvest of row crops continues, hay producers are also still baling hay. Alfalfa, sudan, and milo, corn and bean stalks were all reported as being baled last week, in addition, to a lot of silage being cut. No report was issued Oct. 20, and next report will be released Oct. 27.
Missouri—In the Oct. 15 report, another week without any moisture has resulted in drought areas to continue to slowly increase. Reports of hay feeding in a few areas now as some producers have no pasture left which could make for a very long feeding season. The dry weather has had some positive aspects however as grain farmers have made good progress with harvest. Hay movement continues to be limited, demand is light, supplies are heavy and prices are steady to firm.
Montana—In the Oct. 9 report, compared to the last week, hay sold steady to firm. Hay movement was moderate to heavy over this past week. Demand was mostly good with some producers passing on bids to move large quantities of hay. Hay supplies across the state are worrisome for some as usage has been high due to drought and fires in some locations. Drought conditions continue to worsen with over 42% of the state in some form of drought, up from just over 40% last week. In Wyoming hay continues to sell delivered for $165 to $170. Several loads were destined for Wyoming this week.
Nebraska—In the Oct. 15 report, compared to last week alfalfa, grass hay in the central part of the state sold steady. Ground and delivered and dehydrated pellets sold steady. Demand for this week remained good.
New Mexico—In the Oct. 16 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade moderate , demand moderate to good. The southern region are finishing the sixth cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also finishing their last cutting. North central region are finishing their fifth cutting. Temperatures are cool to moderate. Dry conditions continue across the state.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 15 report, hay trade remains slow as many producers are finishing up planting wheat and are taking inventory on what they should need for the winter. Warmer than average temperatures have been the norm as of late but a cool front is expected to sweep across the trade area. Many producers continue to look for alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping for a much needed rain to help extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay. Demand mostly light.
South Dakota—In the Oct. 16 report, compared to last week, too few reported sales in recent weeks to offer a good comparison with this week. Good demand from out of state customers looking to buy high testing, dairy quality hay in large square bales, demand more moderate locally for either large or square bales. Calves are starting to be weaned and placed in yards which is helping demand for grass hay to start those calves on feed. Corn harvest is well underway, finishing up in some areas, allowing beef cattle producers to turn their cows out to graze on stalks keeping the need for supplemental feeding low. In drought areas that rely on winter grazing there is more demand for hay as those producers are needing supplemental feed.
Texas—In the Oct. 16 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to firm. Drought conditions are expanding and worsening in the Panhandle, west, north, and central regions. Hurricane Delta dropped up to 4 inches of rain in east Texas. South Texas and the Coastal Bend are still reaping the benefits of another cutting from the boost of precipitation provided from tropical storm Beta a few weeks ago. Hay supplies in the drought stricken regions have tightened and a lot of producers are holding onto hay to see if prices are going to continue to rise throughout the winter months. Winter wheat is being planted, but the Panhandle, West, North, and Central regions will need some form of precipitation to facilitate emergence and growth of the crop. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be Oct. 30.
Wyoming—In the Oct. 15 report, compared to last week hay and sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand was moderate to good on a moderate supply.
