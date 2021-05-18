Colorado—In the May 13 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for stable hay in southeast and northeast Colorado. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. New crop contract pricing is getting offered in southern Colorado for multiple cuttings as severe drought conditions force end users to guarantee new crop hay supplies for their operations. Prices offered are firm. Northeast Colorado seeing drought relief with recent rain/snowfall mixes. Farmers in southern Colorado are expressing concerns on the availability of irrigation water for the upcoming haying year.
Missouri—In the May 12 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate and prices are mostly steady although sales are very limited at this time. Another week of below average temperatures in the state. A few days suitable for field work and farmers did take advantage of that but still no extended periods to really get ahead of average progress yet,but enough that nothing is extremely behind either. Most of the state received about an inch of rain last weekend and no one wants to really complain about moisture but some sun and warmer weather would be welcomed. There has been just enough alfalfa cut to show up on the latest progress report but that is about all that can be said.
Nebraska—In the May 13 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Spotty rain showers across the state along with cool temperatures. Some areas received frost May 10 with some reported temps in the high 20s. Time will tell on how much this late frost did to tonnage on the forages. NASS release a crop production report and stated that hay stocks on the farm is 12% lower than last May. This drop in carry over could be huge down the road when people start looking for hay to procure. Expected corn acres to be planted was up some and more than likely those acres will come from alfalfa ground.
Oklahoma—In the May 13 report, compared to last report April 29, hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall continues to hang around and is expected in the week to come. Producers are eager to get a good cutting alfalfa to establish a non rained on crop. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow as soon as warmer temperatures grass should flourish.
Texas—In the May 14 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are firm. Most of the regions received some moisture, with the largest amounts falling over north, south, and east Texas. The panhandle, west, and central only received trace amounts of moisture and lead to no improvements to the drought conditions. First cutting is under way down south, and prices are holding steady with old crop prices. Some rye and other winter forages have been harvested up north. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be May 28.
New Mexico—In the May 14 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay prices steady , instances $20 higher on small bales sold by the ton. Trade active, demand good. The southern part of New Mexico is finished with their first cutting. The eastern side continue to make progress on the first. Some hay farmers are storing hay for their livestock. Rain reported in some areas, however, the state is still extremely dry.
South Dakota—In the May 13 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay steady to firm. Good demand for all classes of hay this week. Interest in buying hay has increased dramatically in the last few weeks. As drought continues to tightly grip the greater region, hay users are starting to get concerned and want to get some hay bought. The eastern half of the state is in much better condition than the west but still in a moderate to severe drought, except for an area around Brookings and Watertown are showing no signs of drought. The cold overnight and cooler than average daytime temps continue to hamper the growth of alfalfa, along with topsoil moisture being short. Corn planting has finished up with soybeans in full swing. Corn futures at $7 causing some alfalfa acres to be ripped up and put into corn production.
Wyoming—In the May 13 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady on a very thin test. Bulk of the hay sheds are cleaned out with a few spot loads still left to sell. Once again, producers are having a hard time finding trucks that will haul hay to the eastern states. Cooler than normal temperatures across most of the state with some areas getting some spotty rain showers. Few, reports of 1 inch from some contacts along the Nebraska/Wyoming boarder. But we all know it will take several rains to make pastures lush again. Overall, crops are lagging due to the cold spring. Many producers are running water to help getting alfalfa going and to increase tonnage. Very few reports that need fall seeding alfalfa had some winter kill. No talks yet on the weevil and other harmful bugs.
Montana—In the May 14 report, compared to the last week, hay sold generally steady. Demand was mostly good to very good on very light offerings. Movement was light this week. Very little hay is left from last years crop and many ranchers are buying old crop hay to supplement cows until new crop hay can be cut. Many locations in eastern and north eastern Montana saw rainfall around an inch over this past week. Scattered showers were seen almost daily across much of central Montana, however rainfall totals remain behind normal for this time of year and drought concerns remain high. The Drought Monitor was mostly unchanged for the week in central and eastern Montana, southwestern Montana saw drought conditions expand as rainfall has been light across this region.
