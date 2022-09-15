HAY

Colorado—In the Sept. 8 report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center’s Condition Monitoring Observer Reports, numerous drought impact reports have been submitted during the past 30-day period. Impacts include reduced crop yields, poor pasture conditions, and the need for supplemental feeding of livestock. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sept. 4, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 60%, fourth cutting 4%. Stored feed supplies were rated 25% very short, 22% short, 50% adequate, and 3% surplus.

Missouri—In the Sept. 8 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are light to moderate. Hay movement is moderate, demand is moderate to good and prices are steady to firm. As expected several farmers have pulled hay equipment back out of the sheds now. Although grass still has some time to grow before frost, several farmers seem to be trying to make some hay now as they have just a small window before it will be time to climb into the combines and begin grain harvest. There is still some counties right along the Kansas state line that are very dry but much of the area that was severally dry earlier in the summer has seen quite the turn around. Grass and greened and begin to grow much faster than probably expected given how dry it was. Hay sales have slowed ever so slightly from high levels they were the last two months as producers are waiting to see how much fall pasture they end up with.

