HAY

Colorado—In the Nov. 11 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate with very good demand for horse hay; prices remained mostly steady. Feedlot hay trades were light with light to moderate demand. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Nov. 6, fourth cutting alfalfa harvested is 90% compared to 93% from last year. Stored feed supplies were rated 21% very short, 26% short, 50% adequate, and 3% surplus

Missouri—In the Nov. 10 report, compared to last report, hay movement remains good, the supply of hay is light to moderate and demand is moderate and prices mostly steady. Weather around the state continues to be very volatile as the seasons try to figure out what to do. The drought monitor continues to slowly show improvement. Although the growing season is over moisture is quite welcome to fill ponds and add to the extremely depleted soil.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.