HAY

Colorado—In the Sept. 22 report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Feedlots are putting offers on hay with a few sellers accepting. Few trades on ranch hay. Prices continue to rise on horse hay. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sept. 18, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 80%, fourth cutting 24%. Stored feed supplies were rated 7% very short, 23% short, 65% adequate, and 5% surplus.

Missouri—In the Sept. 22 report, compared to last report, hay movement is slow, although there have been some farmers getting one more hay cutting in before harvest really picks up. The supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. Fall has officially arrived and brought a cold front with it. Frost is still a few weeks away, but light jackets are needed after the record high temperatures we had at the beginning of the week. A few scattered showers were around, but nothing really significant enough to help the dry areas. The most recent drought monitor showed a substantial increase to the drought effected areas. Missouri has about 73% impacted by some level of drought, compared to about 52% last week.

