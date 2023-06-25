HAY

Colorado—In the June 15 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades this week on horse hay. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the June 15 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is moderate to good. Hay prices are steady to firm. Drought conditions are increasing. Haying is in full swing now as farmers all across the state are trying to bale everything they can. Some areas are once again reporting army worm infestations. Hay interest and demand is good as many customers are trying to acquire hay in worry that supplies will get harder to come by if rains don’t come. It should be noted there has been an uptick in cases of a few bad apples and attempted scams so all parties should be aware and if something seems fishy it probably is.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.