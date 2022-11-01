Colorado—In the Oct. 27 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Prices steady on horse hay. Few trades on feedlot hay with active bids yielding little interest as growers holding hay to see where the markets go. Stock ponds for cattle remain low to non-existent and pastures are providing marginal feed, with supplemental feed required for many. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 23, fourth cutting alfalfa harvested is 70% compared to 84% from last year. Stored feed supplies were rated 9% very short, 29% short, 56% adequate, and 6% surplus.
Missouri—In the Oct. 27 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate and demand is moderate and prices mostly steady. Rains fell around the state with many areas reporting in the 1 to 3 inch range. It has been so dry however that the moisture was absorbed so fast the creeks didn’t even start to run and combines were back in the fields the very next day. It’s nearly impossible to drive any distance without seeing trailers loaded with hay on the roads now. Many farmers know they don’t have enough for winter and currently feeding so the market is pretty active.
Nebraska—In the Oct. 27 report, compared to last week, trade activity light across the state. Ground alfalfa and corn stalk prices in the Platte Valley region remain unchanged from the prior week. Ground alfalfa prices unchanged in western Nebraska with some trade on multiple cuttings of alfalfa rounds. Prices firm. In eastern Nebraska, alfalfa prices remain unchanged. Too few trades in central Nebraska for an accurate market trend.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 28 report, compared to the last report, hay continues to stay steady while volume lowers. Due to the drought, more hay is beginning to come into Oklahoma and being traded compared to the remaining Oklahoma crop hay. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet the state is at 21% exceptional drought, 70.2% extreme drought, 99.8% severe drought, and 100% in moderate and abnormally dry conditions. Next report will be released Nov. 11.
Texas—In the Oct. 28 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is mostly moderate to good. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry. Winter wheat planted reached 75%, up 4 points from the previous year. Winter wheat emerged reached 46%, down 1 point from the previous year. Livestock and range conditions are rated 62% from very poor to fair. Hay supplies are tightening across the state as supplemental feeding has continued on limited summer supplies. Hay is still moving into the state from bordering states, but trucking and freight rates continue to be a struggle for producers and have had large impacts on delivered prices. Next report will be released Nov. 11.
New Mexico—In the Oct. 28 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade active, demand very good. Cool to freezing temperatures and rain reported in parts of New Mexico. Snow fell in the northern part of the state. The hay season is ended or near the end as temperatures are dropping in the evening.
South Dakota—In the Oct. 28 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay steady. Very good demand for all classes and types of hay as the available supply is much tighter than in recent years. Spring calves are arriving in feedyards and in need of high quality grass hay to get them started on feed. Corn harvest is taking center stage as the weather is warm and the ground is dry and producers working to get their harvest finished as quickly as possible. Beef cows starting to be turned out on corn stalks, giving them much needed forage and keeping them from needing to feed hay.
Wyoming—In the Oct. 27 report, compared to last week, western Wyoming alfalfa and alfalfa cube prices remain unchanged. Eastern Wyoming alfalfa pellet prices unchanged. Prices firm on alfalfa large square trades. Central Wyoming alfalfa large square prices firm. Per NASS, corn combined is at 7%, compared to 22% last year. Dry edible beans 92% harvested compared to 68% last year. Sugarbeets 88% with no comparison available from last year.
Montana—In the Oct. 28 report, compared to last report, hay was too lightly tested to develop an accurate market trend, however weak undertones were noticed. Demand for hay this week was mostly moderate for moderate offerings. Ranchers continue to search for hay for winter needs. Heavy supplies continue to enter the state both from the Dakotas and Canada. This has allowed ranchers to be more selective as they shop around for hay. Demand for hay to ship west to traders and exporters has lightened as a high dollar has significantly lightened export demand. Additionally, Fall rains and snowmelt has allowed for fall pastures to green in some locations which has helped curb some usage and consequently demand. Producers continue to deliver straw sold earlier in the year. Many producers are grinding straw and adding it to rations to help lower the cost.
